Cheveldayoff reflects on 'evolved' Jets development camp

WINNIPEG – Another development camp came to a close on Sunday at hockey for all centre, and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was a big fan of what he saw from the team’s prospects throughout the week.

“These camps are great,” said Cheveldayoff, who joked that these camps didn’t exist back in his playing days.

“It just shows how much the game has evolved. These players are craving knowledge, they’re craving working with coaches, they want to talk to people and they want to learn and grow. That’s what the development camp, that’s the angle or slant for us, isn’t so much about player evaluation as it is player orientation and player education.”

It’s a week that accomplishes a lot, no matter where one sits in the organization. For young prospects like Alfons Freij and the 2024 NHL Draft Class, it’s an opportunity to learn what the organization is about and see what the city has to offer.

Head coach Scott Arniel and the rest of the coaching staff from the Jets and the Manitoba Moose get to expose the players to the fundamentals that separate players at the highest level – like puck retrievals and board play.

And even for players like Brad Lambert, who have been with the organization since being drafted in 2022, there is opportunity.

“Part of the process you want to see how players do grow year over year, not just physically but emotionally and mentally,” said Cheveldayoff.

“It says a lot about a player like Brad Lambert who doesn’t have to come here, but wants to come here and be part of it and take on that leadership role.”

As the players in the organization evolve, so too does what the team offers at development camp. This year, there were off-ice activities including a pickleball tournament – won by 2023 fifth round pick Jacob Julien and camp invitee Graham Sward – a trip to watch the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earn a victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS, and several off-ice sessions surrounding nutrition and mental health.

“Mental health is something that when we first started doing these, we didn’t really touch on that,” said Cheveldayoff. “Now it’s such a big component of this week is having people come in and talking about social media, handling the pressure of being a young prospect and all that goes into it.”