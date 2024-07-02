Jets sign defenceman Colin Miller to a two-year contract

Miller was a fifth round pick by Los Angeles in 2012 NHL Draft.

miller-1920x1080
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 1, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Colin Miller on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1,500,000.

Miller, 31, had eight points (4G, 5A) in 46 games with the Jets and the New Jersey Devils last season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. native also featured in one playoff game for Winnipeg.

Drafted in the fifth round (151st overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, Miller is a veteran of 512 NHL games tallying 166 points (39G, 127A) with the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Devils, and Jets. Miller won a Calder Cup in the AHL with the Manchester Monarchs in 2015. 

Before his pro career, Miller played three seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds from 2010-2013. He was the Greyhounds captain in 2012-13 and won the OHL’s Commitment Award that season. 

Internationally, Miller represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship, winning a gold medal.

Colin Miller
Defence
Born Oct 29 1992  -- Sault Ste. Marie, ONT 
Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

Colin Miller Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

-#####-

