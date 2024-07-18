DiVincentiis ready for next step in development

(Photo courtesy of: Jonathan Kozub)

Two years have already passed since the Winnipeg Jets selected Dominic DiVincentiis in the draft. Since that time, DiVincentiis is a combined 63-18-6 with the Ontario Hockey League’s North Bay Battalion. The 20-year-old discussed how much he has changed as a person and as a player over the past two seasons at Jets development camp earlier this month.

“Just coming into this organization as a young guy being around the pros each and every day starting from the trainers to the coaches, and all the way down to main camp with the actual players. You pick up a lot of things that they do, and you try to go back to junior and be one of them and be a pro and act like a pro each and every day,” said DiVincentiis.

“And I think from 16-year-old me being drafted now 20 years old, it's four years. It's not that much time but in that time you try to make yourself act like a pro and understand that you are a pro and in order to be a pro in the NHL one day you got to start from a young age and I think from 16 to now I've changed a lot and in positive ways and you learn a lot throughout that growth but there's always still more that you can work on and get better at each and every day.”

A good sign about the growth in DiVincentiis came in the spring, as North Bay was one of the favourites to get to the OHL Finals, winning the Central Division and finishing second in the East Conference. The Jets prospect played outstanding in the opening game of the postseason but got injured in the next game and did not play again because of that injury. The Ontario product put his personal feelings aside and helped cheer on his teammates who went all the way to the conference finals, eventually losing in seven games to Oshawa.

“Part of being a pro is focusing on helping your team and helping your teammates get better each and every day. And I think with the injury I really learned how to take my leadership to another level and help the team internally in the dressing room,” said DiVincentiis.

“Stick with each other through the ups and downs we had as a team this year. And I think that's ultimately what brought us success this year was the fact that our whole team was able to come together and be one and we fought for each other each and every day. And you know, I couldn't be proud of the team we had this year.”