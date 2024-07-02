Jets announce 2024 Development Camp roster and schedule

Link:**Winnipeg Jets 2024 Development Camp roster**

WINNIPEG, July 2, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the roster and schedule for their 2024 Development Camp that runs from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7 at hockey for all centre.

Practice sessions begin Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m. with media availability to follow at 12:30 p.m. The Winnipeg Jets Development Camp 35-player roster is attached. A reminder that all practices are open to the public.

The 35 players attending the Jets 2024 Development Camp feature three goaltenders, 11 defencemen, and 21 forwards. The camp attendees include 17 players who were drafted by the Jets and 15 undrafted players. Nine of the 35 players at camp (Dylan Anhorn, Colby Barlow, Carson Golder, Dmitri Kuzmin, Brad Lambert, Connor Levis, Chaz Lucius, Thomas Milic, and Danny Zhilkin) have appeared for the Manitoba Moose.

Winnipeg Jets 2024 Development Camp Schedule (all on-ice sessions open to the public)

Date

Goalies Session

Defencemen Session

Forwards Session

Media

Thur, July 4

9:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

Fri, July 5

9:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

Sat, July 6

9:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

Sun, July 7

9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

\All times subject to change\

