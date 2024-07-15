Jets sign Heinola to a two-year contract extension

WINNIPEG, July 15, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Ville Heinola on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $800,000.

Heinola, 23, played 41 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season and recorded 27 points (10G, 17A) and 24 penalty minutes. The Honkajoki, Finland native added a pair of assists and four PIMs in two playoff games for the Moose.

Heinola, Winnipeg’s first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, has played 35 games for the Jets over four seasons and has 11 points (1G, 10A) and 18 PIMs. He has also posted 102 points (23G, 79A) and 92 PIMs in 152 career AHL games for the Moose. Heinola’s 102 points ranks eighth all-time among Manitoba defencemen. He has also played 11 postseason games for Manitoba and recorded eight points (1G, 7A) and eight PIMs.

Internationally, Heinola has represented Finland numerous times, including a trio of World Junior Championships (2019-21) where he totaled 13 points (1G, 12A) and 14 PIMs in 23 games. He won the gold medal for Finland at the 2019 World Juniors and the bronze medal at the 2021 edition.

Ville Heinola

Defence

Born Mar 2 2001 -- Honkajoki, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 181 -- Shoots L

