Three things - Vilardi with three points, Jets beat Wings

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets got back into the win column with a 5-2 decision over the Detroit Red Wings and improved to 13-0 when scoring four or more goals this season. Neal Pionk, Nikolaj Ehlers, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Gabe Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets and Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves. Winnipeg is in sole possession of first place in the Central moving a point in front of Dallas and Colorado. The Jets will close out their pre-Christmas break schedule against the Boston Bruins Friday in the Manitoba capital.

BIG SECOND PERIOD

After the Red Wings tied the game at the 1:44 mark of the second period, the Jets got Canada Life Centre going with three goals in a span of 8:51 to make it 4-1 after 40 minutes. Nikolaj Ehlers finished a beautiful pass from Gabriel Vilardi for his 11th, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored his first goal since April 13 and Vilardi rounded out the scoring tapping in a Cole Perfetti pass. Winnipeg outshot Detroit 18-7 in the middle frame to take over the game.