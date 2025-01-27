Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

WINNIPEG - Gabe Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor combined for nine points as the Winnipeg Jets won their third game in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. Vilardi with two, Scheifele, Connor and Mason Appleton had the other goals for Winnipeg (34-14-3). The Jets scored five goals in a game for the 16th time this season - the most among all clubs. Winnipeg is 16-0-0 in those games. The Jets will head out on the road for a three-game road trip starting Tuesday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

COMRIE WINS!

Eric Comrie won his first game since November 11, ending a personal eight game drought (0-7-1). The 29-year-old made 21 saves for his fourth win of the season. In his previous eight starts, the Jets scored just 12 goals. In fact, Winnipeg scored more goals tonight than in the last three starts (4) from Comrie combined.