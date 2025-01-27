Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

Comrie gets first win since November in 5-2 victory

WINNIPEG - Gabe Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor combined for nine points as the Winnipeg Jets won their third game in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. Vilardi with two, Scheifele, Connor and Mason Appleton had the other goals for Winnipeg (34-14-3). The Jets scored five goals in a game for the 16th time this season - the most among all clubs. Winnipeg is 16-0-0 in those games. The Jets will head out on the road for a three-game road trip starting Tuesday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

COMRIE WINS!

Eric Comrie won his first game since November 11, ending a personal eight game drought (0-7-1). The 29-year-old made 21 saves for his fourth win of the season. In his previous eight starts, the Jets scored just 12 goals. In fact, Winnipeg scored more goals tonight than in the last three starts (4) from Comrie combined.

CONNOR GOT IT ALL STARTED

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Jets didn’t have many chances in close on Flames netminder Dustin Wolf. Sunday, Kyle Connor made sure that wasn’t going to happen again as he put together another one of his highlight reel goals. Connor hit the Flames blueline at full speed and split through Clark Bishop and Daniil Miromanov and then beat Dan Vladar with a backhand for his 27th of the season.

POWER PLAY GETS IT DONE

A lot has been made about the Jets top power play not getting a lot of opportunities as of late (six power plays in the last five games) but once again they made the most of the ones that they got. The Jets went two-for-two tonight against the Flames and the timing of the goals were perfect. Winnipeg was up 3-1 at the start of the third period when Vilardi took a pass from Connor in his office in front of the net and beat Vladar to push the lead to three goals.

CGY@WPG: Vilardi scores PPG against Dan Vladar

Calgary had crept within two goals thanks to a Nazem Kadri goal to make it 4-2 but Winnipeg went back to the power play. This time, the Jets scored off the rush with Vilardi spotting Scheifele in the slot and he made it 5-2.

CGY@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Dan Vladar

