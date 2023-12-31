Three things - Toninato scores game winner in third

The second game of the home and home series between the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild was expected to be more physical and it delivered. Adam Lowry dropped the gloves with Pat Maroon right off the opening faceoff and that set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. The Jets won a gritty, hard-fought contest 3-2 over the Wild to sweep both games this weekend. Adam Lowry, Vladislav Namestnikov and Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves to win for the third time in his last four starts and has allowed two goals or less in all four of those appearances.

100 GOALS FOR LOWRY

The Jets third line of Lowry, Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter figured to play a large role in this weekend’s games between the Jets and Wild. The trio were huge on Saturday creating seven high danger scoring chances and getting two goals from Niederreiter. They did all that while shutting down the Wild’s top line yesterday. Sunday afternoon, with Winnipeg trailing 1-0 in the second period, Lowry found a loose puck in front of the Wild net and scored his 100th career goal. Appleton tied a career high with his 13th assist of the season on the Lowry marker.

“It’s something I’ll look back on and be proud of. I’m not necessarily known really for my scoring, so it’s nice to be able to contribute once in a while," said Lowry.

"Hopefully I can score another 100 in this league, and it doesn’t take me a decade.”