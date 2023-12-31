Three things - Toninato scores game winner in third

Toninato has three points in three games since being recalled

GettyImages-1890716942
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The second game of the home and home series between the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild was expected to be more physical and it delivered. Adam Lowry dropped the gloves with Pat Maroon right off the opening faceoff and that set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. The Jets won a gritty, hard-fought contest 3-2 over the Wild to sweep both games this weekend. Adam Lowry, Vladislav Namestnikov and Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves to win for the third time in his last four starts and has allowed two goals or less in all four of those appearances.

100 GOALS FOR LOWRY

The Jets third line of Lowry, Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter figured to play a large role in this weekend’s games between the Jets and Wild. The trio were huge on Saturday creating seven high danger scoring chances and getting two goals from Niederreiter. They did all that while shutting down the Wild’s top line yesterday. Sunday afternoon, with Winnipeg trailing 1-0 in the second period, Lowry found a loose puck in front of the Wild net and scored his 100th career goal. Appleton tied a career high with his 13th assist of the season on the Lowry marker.

“It’s something I’ll look back on and be proud of. I’m not necessarily known really for my scoring, so it’s nice to be able to contribute once in a while," said Lowry.

"Hopefully I can score another 100 in this league, and it doesn’t take me a decade.”

WPG@MIN: Lowry scores goal against Marc-Andre Fleury

TONINATO 3-IN-3

Dominic Toninato has been an incredible addition in the three games he has played since being recalled from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose after the holidays. Toninato had an assist on the Jets only goal in Chicago on December 27, a helper on the insurance goal yesterday against Minnesota and he scored the game winning goal in the third period today. On top of that, Toninato blocked a shot with under five seconds remaining on the clock to preserve the one goal lead.

WPG@MIN: Toninato scores goal against Marc-Andre Fleury

1000 FOR FLEURY

Marc-Andre Fleury joined an exclusive club this afternoon when he played in the 1000th game of his NHL career. The Wild goaltender joins Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur (1,266), Roberto Luongo (1,044) and Patrick Roy (1,029) in the 1000 game group. Fleury remains at 550 career wins, which is one win behind Roy for second place all-time.

News Feed

Jets at the Worlds - Day 6

Jets at the Worlds - Day 6
Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Dec. 31, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Dec. 31, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild
Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild

Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild
Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Dec. 30, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Dec. 30, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets
Jets at the Worlds - Day 4

Jets at the Worlds - Day 4
GROUND CONTROL | Catching up with our friend Dennis Beyak

GROUND CONTROL | Catching up with our friend Dennis Beyak
Huge weekend upcoming for Jets

Huge weekend upcoming for Jets
Jets at the Worlds - Day 3

Jets at the Worlds - Day 3
Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT

Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT
Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Dec. 27, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Dec. 27, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks
Jets at the Worlds - Day 1

Jets at the Worlds - Day 1
Three Jets prospects at World Juniors

Three Jets prospects at World Juniors
Three things - Jets dominate Bruins

Three things - Jets dominate Bruins
Pregame with Paul - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (Dec. 22, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (Dec. 22, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets