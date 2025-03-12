Three things - Special teams lead Jets to win

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets returned to their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Canada Life Centre. Vladislav Namestnikov and Gabe Vilardi scored for the Jets who are now 45-17-4 and move eight points up on Dallas for first in the Central, the Stars have two games in hand. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves; the Jets will host Dallas on Friday.

NAMESTNIKOV LINE GETS IT STARTED

The Jets second line has been creating a lot of chances as of late but have not seen that translate into the red light turning on. That changed in the first period when Cole Perfetti slid a perfect backhand pass to Vladislav Namestnikov who was standing in the Rangers crease and finished off the play with his 11th. Perfetti ended the night with two assists and now has a career high for points in a season.

“I think tonight it's great to see Vladdy score. We were talking about earlier. Just got to get to the net. And that's exactly what happened,” said Perfetti.

“So, he goes to the net, and we find a goal. And hopefully, that's the start of, we start seeing the puck go in the net a little bit more for us.”