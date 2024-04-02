Three things - Perfetti has big night

Perfetti matches career high with 3-point night, Connor has 3 assists

GettyImages-2123634977
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets ended their six-game slide with a gritty performance on Monday night beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at Canada Life Centre. Cole Perfetti scored twice (including the game winning goal), Sean Monahan and Josh Morrissey added singles for the Jets (45-23-6) who are now four points back of Colorado for second place in the Central Division. Laurent Brossoit made 25 saves and improved to 9-1-0 on home ice this season. The Jets will close out their five-game homestand on Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

BIG NIGHT FOR PERFETTI

Cole Perfetti took advantage of a huge opportunity that was presented to him with Tyler Toffoli being out of tonight’s game with an illness. Perfetti skated on the right side of Sean Monahan and Kyle Connor on the Jets second line and matched his career high for goals (2) and points (3). The 22-year-old opened the scoring at the 11:14 mark of the first period, assisted on Josh Morrisey’s goal that tied the game at three at 16:47 of the second and finally, scored the game winning goal with just under seven minutes in the third.

“I was just really happy that I could contribute and help get back into that,” said Perfetti.

“I missed that for a little bit. It just feels really good to get back and help this team win.”

LAK@WPG: Perfetti scores goal against Cam Talbot

CONNOR HELPING OUT

Rick Bowness moved around some pieces in his top six forward group and on the blueline as well leading into tonight’s game. Mark Scheifele was with Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers and Sean Monahan centred Perfetti and Kyle Connor. Connor looked right at home with Monahan and Perfetti and recorded his ninth career three assist game.

"That's him. Just the way he uses his skating ability and puck handling and his vision,” said Rick Bowness.

“He's cutting back and he's tough to defend when he gets going like that.”

LAK@WPG: Monahan scores goal against Cam Talbot

MORRISSEY MILESTONE

The Jets top defenceman collected an assist on the Jets second goal of the night (from Sean Monahan) and that put him at 60 points this season. Morrissey set a career best and franchise record with 76 points (16G, 60A) in 2022-23 and tonight became the first defenceman in Jets/Thrashers history with consecutive 60-point campaigns.

