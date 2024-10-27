Three things - Perfect road trip

The Winnipeg Jets closed out their three-game road trip with a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to go 3-0 on the road trip. For the sixth time in their first eight games, the Jets failed to score first but improved to 6-0 when giving up the game’s first goal. The Jets have now won 16 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season, which sits as the franchise record and one away from the NHL record. Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Dylan Samberg, Cole Perfetti and Mason Appleton scored for Winnipeg, Eric Comrie made 27 saves for his second win of the season. The line of Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter combined for six points. The Jets return home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at Canada Life Centre.

CONNOR ON A ROLL

Kyle Connor has looked ready to go since the opening puck drop of the season. The Jets forward entered action tonight seven points away from 500 for his career and it didn’t take long for him to extend his point streak to eight games. Connor assisted on Nikolaj Ehlers power play goal 1:51 into the first period to even the score at 1-1. The 27-year-old scored shorthanded with 2:23 left in the opening frame with his team leading sixth goal of the campaign.