Three things - Perfect road trip

Perfetti scores game winner on power play as Jets beat Flames 5-3

By Jamie Thomas
The Winnipeg Jets closed out their three-game road trip with a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to go 3-0 on the road trip. For the sixth time in their first eight games, the Jets failed to score first but improved to 6-0 when giving up the game’s first goal. The Jets have now won 16 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season, which sits as the franchise record and one away from the NHL record. Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Dylan Samberg, Cole Perfetti and Mason Appleton scored for Winnipeg, Eric Comrie made 27 saves for his second win of the season. The line of Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter combined for six points. The Jets return home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at Canada Life Centre.

CONNOR ON A ROLL

Kyle Connor has looked ready to go since the opening puck drop of the season. The Jets forward entered action tonight seven points away from 500 for his career and it didn’t take long for him to extend his point streak to eight games. Connor assisted on Nikolaj Ehlers power play goal 1:51 into the first period to even the score at 1-1. The 27-year-old scored shorthanded with 2:23 left in the opening frame with his team leading sixth goal of the campaign.

WEIRD GOALS

It was a strange night for the two goaltenders at the Saddledome on Saturday night as Eric Comrie and Dustin Wolf had some bad bounces in the second and third period. The Flames opened the scoring when Mikael Backland managed to get the puck off Comrie's mask 28 seconds into the contest. Comrie was victimized by a bad bounce when Rasmus Andersson picked up a loose puck and shot the puck off Comrie’s mask and into the net to tie the game at two. 1:17 into the third, Dylan Samberg fired a one timer from the point that went off the glass behind the Flames net and then off Wolf’s back and in to give Winnipeg a 3-2 lead.

"Some not hometown, balances for them, the off the end wall, off the back and and, you know, I think that's the game of hockey," said Adam Lowry.

"That's kind of what makes it so great, is the unpredictable. Unpredictability and things like that."

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Jets number one ranked power play lived up to the billing on Saturday night scoring twice on four power plays. The Jets had a chance to take the lead in the third period with a 5-on-3 opportunity, but Wolf made two highlight reel saves to keep the game tied at three. 42 seconds after Calgary escaped from their third shorthanded situation, Nazem Kadri took a slashing penalty on Neal Pionk. Cole Perfetti scored the eventual game winning goal taking a pass from Nino Niederreiter and beating Wolf to the far post blocker side.

"So he (Niederreiter) found me, and I knew that before I was getting I knew I was going to shoot, and the guy kind of came across as a screen, I think so kind of just tried to get on net," said Perfetti.

"And I think it went through like right in here and kind of just got lucky."

