Three things - Jets lose, but clinch Presidents' Trophy

SAMBERG SCARE

Back in November, Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg broke his foot blocking a Steven Stamkos shot in Nashville and missed a significant period of time. In the second period tonight, Samberg blocked an Evan Bouchard shot while on the penalty kill. Samberg couldn’t get up and the Oilers eventually scored to make it 2-1 after the power play had expired, Samberg had to be helped off the ice, but Jets head coach Scott Arniel said that he expects the 26-year-old to be ok.

NOT MUCH OFFENCE

With the Central and West taken care of and home ice locked up though the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jets head coach Scott Arniel used tonight as a chance to rest some bodies.

IN: David Gustafsson, Dominic Toninato, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola and Haydn Fleury

OUT: Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers, Neal Pionk Luke Schenn and Josh Morrissey

The Jets were playing their third game in four nights and clearly were emotionally spent from clinching everything the night before. Winnipeg only mustered 18 shots in a sloppy game as the Oilers were missing a large chunk of their veteran players thanks to injuries.

“I mean it's another game. I mean, you want to go out there, you want to play your best game possible,” said Nino Niederreiter.

“But obviously, knowing of an emotional win last night, knowing we won the Central, won the West and knowing that we have a chance to even win the Presidents’ Trophy.”