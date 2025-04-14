Three things - Jets lose, but clinch Presidents' Trophy

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets lost 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre but in the process won their first ever Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the NHL. Alex Iafallo scored the only goal for Winnipeg who are now 55-22-4 on the season. Eric Comrie made 35 saves and took the loss as he missed out on his 10th win of the season, that would have tied a career best set back in 2021-22 with the Jets. The Jets will close out the regular season Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.
ANOTHER BANNER
While the Jets were trailing 2-1 coming into the third period, the Washington Capitals lost 4-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets meaning that Winnipeg would finish with the best regular season record in the NHL and clinched the Presidents’ Trophy. Winnipeg became the first Canadian team to claim the award since Vancouver when they did so in back-to-back seasons (2011-12 & 2010-11).