GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are home for the final two games of the regular season beginning with the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 6 CT at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets clinched the Central Division title and locked up the top seed in the Western Conference thanks to a 5-4 shootout win in Chicago last night.

"Yeah, I mean it's taken us 80 games to get this division. It's been a grind, and I don't care how we got it,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“We got it. It just, like I said before, teams in our division don't go away, as good as we've played. It's finally, to get that over and done with, it's a relief."

It wasn’t easy in Chicago last night as the Jets had to come back from 2-0 and 4-3 deficits to beat the Blackhawks.

“Everyone is disappointed with our start. Obviously, we battled back, and we were able to get it. But we were able to get it to 3-2 in the third and gave up a couple of quick ones. It wasn’t a masterpiece, but it was nice to close it out and solidify home ice, for hopefully a long run,” said Adam Lowry.

“We haven’t really accomplished anything yet. We are still focused on the goal ahead but to have a small reward for the work we have put in throughout the year is a nice little feather in our cap.”

The Jets took Friday off in Chicago and didn’t have a morning skate in Chicago because of the fact that they knew they were in the midst of three games in four nights. Winnipeg won’t hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre this morning either.

Scott Arniel will meet with the media around 11 CT. Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show with Sara and Jamie at 12:30 CT.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg has earned points in five of the past six games (4-1-1) against Edmonton and they are 6-2-3 in the past 11 matchups… The away team has won five straight games… Winnipeg’s power play has scored in seven of the past nine matchups.

