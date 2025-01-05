Three things - No puck luck for Jets in loss to Wings

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets fell behind 2-0 on route to a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings at Canada Life Centre. Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets who have dropped three straight and finish the first half of the season with a 27-12-2 record. Connor Hellebuyck saw his 11-game point streak (9-0-2) come to an end and missed out at his 300th career win. After playing five game in eight days, Winnipeg won't play until Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators.

NO PUCK LUCK

The Jets had plenty of chances to score tonight but hit iron three different times, Cole Perfetti and Logan Stanley in the first period and David Gustafsson in the third. Add Neal Pionk having the game winning goal go off his stick and in and you can see it simply wasn’t going to be a good night for Winnipeg.

“Yeah, a couple unfortunate bounces, hit a bunch of posts as a team. You beat the goalie, but you can’t beat the post,” said Cole Perfetti.

“The effort was there. Sometimes you’re not going to get those bounces.”

RED WINGS POWER PLAY

Since the Red Wings made the change to Todd McLellan as their head coach, their power play has been lights out. Detroit was 6-for-13 (46.1%) in the four games since the coaching change including four power play goals the last two contests. Detroit opened the scoring on their second man advantage when Dylan Larkin ripped a shot past Connor Hellebuyck at 6:25 in the first. In the second period with Winnipeg starting to take back some momentum, Lucas Raymond’s shot went off Neal Pionk’s stick and into the net for a 2-0 lead.

PLAYING WITH FIVE D

Winnipeg dodged a bullet when Josh Morrissey was hit in the face with a puck during the first period. The teams top defenceman returned a bit later in the first but then Colin Miller had a puck deflect and hit him in the neck area, he went to the room and did not return. Morrissey scored his fourth goal of the season that got Winnipeg on the scoreboard in the second period. The 29-year-old became the second defenceman in Jets/Thrashers history with 70 career goals, following Dustin Byfuglien (122).