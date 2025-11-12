THREE THINGS: Morrissey has three point night in Jets win

Morrissey (1G, 2A) leads Jets past Canucks 5-3 on Tuesday night

2526_ThreeThings_VAN.11.11
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Josh Morrissey recorded a three-point night (1G, 2A) helping the Winnipeg Jets end their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Jonathan Toews, Nino Niederreiter, Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo in his 600th career game scored the other goals for the Jets who improved their record to 10-6 on the season and are now 27-8-1 against Vancouver since 2015-16. Connor Hellebuyck was brilliant again making 30 saves and is improved to 7-5. The Jets will continue their road trip in Seattle Thursday against the Kraken.

POWER PLAY WAKES UP

Coming into Tuesday night, the Jets power play was 0-for-16 over parts of the last five games. That drought ended with the Jets trailing 2-1 in the first period, Josh Morrissey prevented a clearing attempt by the Canucks and hammered home a slap shot past Thatcher Demko to even the score at two. The Jets are 59-13-5 all-time when Morrissey scores.

WPG@VAN: Morrissey scores PPG against Thatcher Demko

Winnipeg would get some breathing room thanks to the man advantage in the third period, Kyle Connor spotted Gabe Vilardi in the slot and Vilardi sent a highlight reel backhand just under the crossbar behind Kevin Lankinen to make it 4-2. Winnipeg went 2-for-4 on the power play on the night.

"Yeah, it was big. I mean, we want to be a difference maker in a positive way for the group. And whether it's, of course, trying to score goals, but also trying to bring momentum and build momentum for the shifts after if we don't score," said Morrissey.

"So, I thought we did a good job of both units going out there competing. They're pretty aggressive on the kill, so kind of just taking what they give you, and we had some good looks."

WPG@VAN: Vilardi scores PPG against Kevin Lankinen

JETS GO BANG-BANG

Former Jets play by play voice Dennis Beyak was in the building on Tuesday night to visit the team and even made an appearance in the TSN broadcast booth. He witnessed the Jets scoring two goals in 15 seconds starting with the Morrissey power play goal at 14:38 and then it was Nino Niederreiter restoring the Winnipeg lead for good at 14:53. Per NHL Stats, it was their fastest two goals since Dec. 10, 2024, when they scored twice in 10 seconds. Only two teams have scored a pair of faster goals this season: Dallas (0:14 on Nov. 1) and NY Rangers (0:14 on Oct. 9).

MORRISSEY MOVES PAST LITTLE

Josh Morrissey keeps moving up multiple franchise all-time stat lists and on the opening goal of the night courtesy of Jonathan Toews, Morrissey recorded his 305th assist and skated past Bryan Little and into fourth place on the all-time assists list. The Jets defenceman only trails Kyle Connor, Mark Schefiele and Blake Wheeler.

WPG@VAN: Toews scores goal against Thatcher Demko

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

RELEASE: Winnipeg to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

BLOG: Noah's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

THREE THINGS: Jets can't slow down Ducks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

BLOG: Resetting in Anaheim

THREE THINGS: Sharks score late to beat Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

BLOG: Lowry looks back on first game

BLOG: Sunny's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Kings

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings

BLOG: LA might be scene of Lowry return

THREE THINGS: Connor and Lambert lead Jets past Pens

Scheifele named NHL’s Second Star of the Month

GAMEDAY: Penguins at Jets

Hockey and baseball talk with Blue Jays fan Adam Lowry 

BLOG: Hockey is for everyone