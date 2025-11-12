THREE THINGS: Morrissey has three point night in Jets win

Winnipeg would get some breathing room thanks to the man advantage in the third period, Kyle Connor spotted Gabe Vilardi in the slot and Vilardi sent a highlight reel backhand just under the crossbar behind Kevin Lankinen to make it 4-2. Winnipeg went 2-for-4 on the power play on the night.

"Yeah, it was big. I mean, we want to be a difference maker in a positive way for the group. And whether it's, of course, trying to score goals, but also trying to bring momentum and build momentum for the shifts after if we don't score," said Morrissey.

"So, I thought we did a good job of both units going out there competing. They're pretty aggressive on the kill, so kind of just taking what they give you, and we had some good looks."