THREE THINGS: Morrissey has three point night in Jets win

Josh Morrissey recorded a three-point night (1G, 2A) helping the Winnipeg Jets end their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Jonathan Toews, Nino Niederreiter, Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo in his 600th career game scored the other goals for the Jets who improved their record to 10-6 on the season and are now 27-8-1 against Vancouver since 2015-16. Connor Hellebuyck was brilliant again making 30 saves and is improved to 7-5. The Jets will continue their road trip in Seattle Thursday against the Kraken.
POWER PLAY WAKES UP
Coming into Tuesday night, the Jets power play was 0-for-16 over parts of the last five games. That drought ended with the Jets trailing 2-1 in the first period, Josh Morrissey prevented a clearing attempt by the Canucks and hammered home a slap shot past Thatcher Demko to even the score at two. The Jets are 59-13-5 all-time when Morrissey scores.