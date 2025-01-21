Three things - Mistakes hurt Jets against Utah

The Winnipeg Jets dropped their second game in a row with a 5-2 loss in Salt Lake City to the Utah Hockey Club. Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo scored for Winnipeg and Nikolaj Ehlers recorded two assists as the Jets record fell to 31-14-3. Mark Scheifele had an assist as well and joined Blake Wheeler as the only two players to have 200 career road assists for the Jets/Thrashers franchise. Winnipeg will travel to Denver and will face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

MISTAKES HURT JETS

After playing some of their best defensive hockey over a six-game stretch at home allowing just nine goals over that stretch. This evening against Utah, Winnipeg played solid hockey for the first 30 minutes allowing four unanswered goals over a 12-minute stretch at the end of the second and beginning of the third. Three of the goals came off odd man rushes which was odd to see considering how well the Jets had defended before Monday night.

"Yeah, I think its fair to say," said Dylan DeMelo.

"Yeah, just execution, maybe a couple unfortunate bounces, the pucks kind of just bouncing on us, but plays that we usually make, so move on. Learn from it and get ready for Colorado."

SHOWED SOME FIGHT

28 seconds after Matias Maccelli had made it 4-0 Utah, the Jets finally solved Connor Ingram scoring twice in 3:16 to cut Utah’s lead in half. At 8:32, Nino Niederreiter scored his 13th of the season when his shot snuck underneath Ingram and trickled over the goal line. Dylan DeMelo recorded his third of the campaign, one-timing a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers past Ingram.