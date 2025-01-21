Three things - Mistakes hurt Jets against Utah

Jets fall 5-2 in Utah, lose Lowry to injury

2425-Three_Things_UTA
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets dropped their second game in a row with a 5-2 loss in Salt Lake City to the Utah Hockey Club. Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo scored for Winnipeg and Nikolaj Ehlers recorded two assists as the Jets record fell to 31-14-3. Mark Scheifele had an assist as well and joined Blake Wheeler as the only two players to have 200 career road assists for the Jets/Thrashers franchise. Winnipeg will travel to Denver and will face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

MISTAKES HURT JETS

After playing some of their best defensive hockey over a six-game stretch at home allowing just nine goals over that stretch. This evening against Utah, Winnipeg played solid hockey for the first 30 minutes allowing four unanswered goals over a 12-minute stretch at the end of the second and beginning of the third. Three of the goals came off odd man rushes which was odd to see considering how well the Jets had defended before Monday night.

"Yeah, I think its fair to say," said Dylan DeMelo.

"Yeah, just execution, maybe a couple unfortunate bounces, the pucks kind of just bouncing on us, but plays that we usually make, so move on. Learn from it and get ready for Colorado."

SHOWED SOME FIGHT

28 seconds after Matias Maccelli had made it 4-0 Utah, the Jets finally solved Connor Ingram scoring twice in 3:16 to cut Utah’s lead in half. At 8:32, Nino Niederreiter scored his 13th of the season when his shot snuck underneath Ingram and trickled over the goal line. Dylan DeMelo recorded his third of the campaign, one-timing a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers past Ingram.

WPG@UTA: Niederreiter scores goal against Connor Ingram

WPG@UTA: DeMelo scores goal against Connor Ingram

LOSS OF LOWRY

The Winnipeg Jets welcomed back Vladislav Namestnikov this evening and it looks like Mason Appleton is close to returning sometime this week. That being said, the Jets lost a key component to their forward group when Adam Lowry was injured at some point and missed the second and third periods. The Jets were down to 10 forwards for a little while when Gabe Vilardi accidentally collided with Alex Kerfoot in the second period. Vilardi returned with just under five minutes left in the middle frame. Scott Arniel had no update on the status of Lowry after the game.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Dylan Samberg explains the worst places to block a shot

Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society

Three things - Kyle Connor puts on a show

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Three things - Another game, another shutout for Hellebuyck

Two big games for Arniel Saturday night

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Three things - Jets come up short in OT

NHL announces Jets First and Second Quarter-Century Teams

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 engaging in conversations about mental health during #HockeyTalks month