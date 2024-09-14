Three things - Kuzmin scores OT winner

Photo courtesy of: Marissa Baecker

PENTICTON – The Winnipeg Jets opened the 2024 Young Stars Classic with a 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. Dmitry Kuzmin scored the overtime winner with 1:37 left in the extra frame. Thomas Milic made 20 saves for the Jets who will play Vancouver on Sunday at 4 pm CT.

1. GREAT START – The Jets have an experienced group in Penticton this year and it showed in the first period. Winnipeg opened the scoring at the 4:43 mark when Nikita Chibrikov grabbed a loose puck from the right side and walked in and beat Connor Murphy. 1:19 later, Connor Levis made it 2-0 after he one-timed a Markus Loponen shot behind Murphy.

“We had some energy in the first period, and I thought we got it taken away from us in the second and I think we found it again in the third,” said Mark Morrison.

“So, some ups and downs but I thought we got a good start.”