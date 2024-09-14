Three things - Kuzmin scores OT winner

Jets open 2024 Young Stars Classic with 4-3 win over Calgary

240913_CGY v WPG_0905
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Photo courtesy of: Marissa Baecker

PENTICTON – The Winnipeg Jets opened the 2024 Young Stars Classic with a 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. Dmitry Kuzmin scored the overtime winner with 1:37 left in the extra frame. Thomas Milic made 20 saves for the Jets who will play Vancouver on Sunday at 4 pm CT.

1. GREAT START – The Jets have an experienced group in Penticton this year and it showed in the first period. Winnipeg opened the scoring at the 4:43 mark when Nikita Chibrikov grabbed a loose puck from the right side and walked in and beat Connor Murphy. 1:19 later, Connor Levis made it 2-0 after he one-timed a Markus Loponen shot behind Murphy.

“We had some energy in the first period, and I thought we got it taken away from us in the second and I think we found it again in the third,” said Mark Morrison.

“So, some ups and downs but I thought we got a good start.”

2. POWER PLAY

Usually there is a parade to the penalty box in the opening games for all four teams at this event as players try to do too much in their effort to impress. However, there were only four penalties all night with the Jets having three power plays. Jacob Julien tapped in a Brad Lambert pass to make it 3-2 in the third. But Calgary managed to score a shorthanded marker to tie it 3-3 courtesy of Jaden Lipinski on Winnipeg’s third power play of the second frame.

“Scored one but I thought we created some chances. I mean, power plays they need high execution,” said Morrison.

“It still looks a little but rusty, but they had the right idea.”

3. THE OT WINNER

Kuzmin’s game winning goal started at the Jets blue line when Henri Nikkanen forced a turnover that allowed Colby Barlow to break out with the Jets defenceman on a 2-on-0. Barlow used a head fake before sending it across to Kuzmin who made no mistake.

“Colby and I were kind of going out 2-on-0 so I just tried to keep up with his speed,” said Kuzmin.

“Yeah, great pass by Colby. I just had to hit the net.”

