Three things - Jets play complete game in win over Wild

WINNIPEG – Cole Perfetti recorded three points and Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his 41st career shutout to lead the Winnipeg Jets past the Minnesota Wild 5-0 on Saturday at Canada Life Centre. Hellebuyck passed John Vanbiesbrouck and Frank Brimsek (both w/ 40) for the fourth most shutouts by an American goaltender in NHL history. On top of Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers, Morgan Barron, Neal Pionk and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Winnipeg who are now five points up on the Wild for first place in the Central Division. The Jets went 2-for-5 on the power play and the Wild went 0-for-4. The Jets will close out their pre-holiday schedule Monday afternoon in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

TAKE ADVANTAGE

The Jets wanted to take advantage of a Wild team that had played last night at home against Utah HC. A bunch of Minnesota’s top players logged a lot of ice time Friday night as Kirill Kaprizov (26:37), Marco Rossi (24:15) and Mats Zuccarello (24:13) all played over 24 minutes. Winnipeg got on the board first and the goal came courtesy of the power play with Nikolaj Ehlers scoring at 6:51.