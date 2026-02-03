THREE THINGS: Jets miss out on two points vs. Stars

The Winnipeg Jets lost 4-3 in overtime to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center to finish their four-game road trip 2-1-1. Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A), Mark Scheifele (2A) and Cole Perfetti (1G, 1A) all had multi-point nights for the Jets who are now 22-25-8. The Jets will play their final game before the Olympic break on Wednesday at home against the Montreal Canadiens.
SOLID SECOND PERIOD
After giving up the game’s first goal, Winnipeg stayed with it and were rewarded with a 2-on-1 with Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti, Perfetti’s shot was stopped by Jake Oettinger, but Gabe Vilardi came in and cleaned up the rebound for his 21st.