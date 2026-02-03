THREE THINGS: Jets miss out on two points vs. Stars

The game would go to the extra frame and Scheifele had a chance to end it but he was denied on a breakaway by Oetinger. The Stars would come back the other way and Thomas Harley scored the winning goal 2:05 into overtime.

"I liked how we stayed in it. We're able to get one," said Adam Lowry.

"Obviously, two is super critical for us at this point, but to see them score, and us just get one late, at least salvage a point. And it's at least a small positive for us."

RANTANEN HAS JETS NUMBER

Mikko Rantanen has always been able to produce offence against the Jets during his time with the Colorado Avalanche, but he really has turned it on since becoming a member of the Stars. The Finnish forward had six points in the first two meetings of the season and registered an assist on the opening goal of the game tonight. But with the game tied at two in the third period, Rantanen attacked at the Jets blueline stepping around Luke Schenn and then past Connor Hellebuyck before tapping the puck into the open net and has eight points in three games against Winnipeg.