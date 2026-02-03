THREE THINGS: Jets miss out on two points vs. Stars

Stanley goal with 1:43 left in third helps Jets get a point in Dallas

2526_ThreeThings_DAL.02.02
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets lost 4-3 in overtime to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center to finish their four-game road trip 2-1-1. Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A), Mark Scheifele (2A) and Cole Perfetti (1G, 1A) all had multi-point nights for the Jets who are now 22-25-8. The Jets will play their final game before the Olympic break on Wednesday at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

SOLID SECOND PERIOD

After giving up the game’s first goal, Winnipeg stayed with it and were rewarded with a 2-on-1 with Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti, Perfetti’s shot was stopped by Jake Oettinger, but Gabe Vilardi came in and cleaned up the rebound for his 21st.

WPG@DAL: Vilardi scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Just over a minute later, Mikko Rantanen was penalized for tripping Gustav Nyquist and that gave the Jets their third power play of the night. It took all of 27 seconds for Winnipeg to take their first lead of the evening when Perfetti scored his second goal in as many games, this one on the man advantage.

"He's playing with confidence, and that's kind of the Cole you know. When he's feeling really good about things, he makes plays," said Scott Arniel.

"And he's playing on the inside. He's going to the hard areas to get that offense. And you know what, I just like his compete. When he does that good things happen.”

WPG@DAL: Perfetti scores PPG against Jake Oettinger

THE BIG GUY

With the goaltender pulled in favour of an extra attacker, the Jets pressed for the tying goal and Kyle Connor came close to tying the game but his shot went off the crossbar. But Winnipeg kept pressing and then Mark Scheifele found Logan Stanley and his shot beat Oettinger for his ninth of the campaign and tied the game with 1:43 left. The Jets defenceman was happy with the opportunity to be on the ice late in the game.

“Yeah, it’s great," said Stanley.

"Obviously it comes with them trusting me to be out there and make a play. I’m glad I was able to help tonight."

WPG@DAL: Stanley scores goal against Jake Oettinger

The game would go to the extra frame and Scheifele had a chance to end it but he was denied on a breakaway by Oetinger. The Stars would come back the other way and Thomas Harley scored the winning goal 2:05 into overtime.

"I liked how we stayed in it. We're able to get one," said Adam Lowry.

"Obviously, two is super critical for us at this point, but to see them score, and us just get one late, at least salvage a point. And it's at least a small positive for us."

RANTANEN HAS JETS NUMBER
Mikko Rantanen has always been able to produce offence against the Jets during his time with the Colorado Avalanche, but he really has turned it on since becoming a member of the Stars. The Finnish forward had six points in the first two meetings of the season and registered an assist on the opening goal of the game tonight. But with the game tied at two in the third period, Rantanen attacked at the Jets blueline stepping around Luke Schenn and then past Connor Hellebuyck before tapping the puck into the open net and has eight points in three games against Winnipeg.

