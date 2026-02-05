THREE THINGS: Jets lose 5-1 to Canadiens

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets dropped their final game before the Olympic break with a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor scored the only goal for the Jets who go into the break with a 22-26-8 record, Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves. The Jets will be sending four players to the Olympics, Josh Morrissey (Canada), Kyle Connor (USA), Connor Hellebuyck (USA) and Nino Niederreiter (Switzerland). Winnipeg will return to action on February 25 when the visit the Vancouver Canucks.

ANOTHER ONE…

For the ninth consecutive season, Kyle Connor has reached the 25-goal milestone. The Jets were ready right from the drop of the puck, and it was Connor who opened the scoring at 6:07 of the first period. Winnipeg was on the power play, Gabe Vilardi sent a cross-ice pass that Connor snapped past Samuel Montembeault. Connor now has the second-longest active 25-goal seasons in the NHL sitting behind the Leafs Auston Matthews (10). With 29 career points in 24 games against Montreal, they are one of 15 opponents that he is at or above a point per game pace.