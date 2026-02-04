GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will play their final game before the Olympic break as they host the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night.

Winnipeg came close to pulling off a come from behind win in Dallas on Monday night, but Thomas Harley scored in overtime to give the Stars a 4-3 victory. The Jets trailed late in the third period 3-2 before Logan Stanley got a friendly bounce to tie the game with 1:43 left.

The single point gave the Jets five out of a possible eight points from their four-game road trip. They enter tonight’s game nine points out of a playoff spot with 27 games remaining in their schedule.

“Five out of eight is good but we’re desperate for points. We gotta win them all,” said Stanley on Monday night.

“So, it stings. Usually, you’re happy with a point at the end of a road trip in a tough building like this, but it stings for sure.”

Winnipeg will welcome the Canadiens who are also coming off a 4-3 overtime loss on the road. Montreal lost to the Minnesota Wild on Monday and are sitting in the first wild card spot in the east. The last time these two Canadian rivals played was back on December 3, a 3-2 shootout loss for the Jets in Montreal.

“A lot of speed, I think looking back at our game in Montreal, great transition team, a lot of young players that are contributing for them, some guys on the back end that can really skate, they can really jump into the rush, contribute from there, and they play fast,” said Adam Lowry.

“I think that's the biggest thing, is stay above their speed, slow down their transition and I think, like these last two games, advance pucks, put them in behind, play fast, create a heavy forecheck.”

The Jets will have their morning skate at 9:30 CT, check back here for more information about the lineup later today.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 CT.