Three things - Jets lose 3-2 in OT to the Rangers

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets extended their points streak to five games after a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers. David Gustafsson and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg who will now travel to Las Vegas and will open a three-game road trip Thursday against the Golden Knights.

TINKERING WITH THE POWER PLAY

Over the previous four games, Winnipeg went 1-for-15 with the man advantage and were ranked 23rd in the NHL in that department heading into Monday night. Rick Bowness said he wanted the power play over top of 20 per cent at the beginning of training camp. Scott Arniel moved Cole Perfetti to the first unit and Nikolaj Ehlers rejoined the second group to see if the Jets could get something going for tonight’s game. The Jets went 0-for-2 before they were presented with a glorious chance, Ryan Lindgren took a tripping penalty with 19 seconds left in the third period. They started overtime with the man advantage and got three quality shots but could not beat Igor Shesterkin and finished 0-for-3 on the night.

EHLERS 400

With the game tied at one in the second period, Ehlers grabbed a loose puck behind the Rangers and came out front and slid the puck under Shesterkin to give Winnipeg their only lead of the night and his 400th career point. The Danish forward now has goals in two of his last three games and is starting to look like his old self with 18 shots on goal in those three contests. In fact, Ehlers and his line with Vlad Namestnikov and Cole Perfetti (who had two assists tonight) are starting to create more offence.

“I think we’ve played really good games. We haven’t spent a lot of time in our own zone. When we have, we’ve gotten the puck out and played really well. It’s that patient game we’ve got to get a little bit better at,” said Ehlers.

“I thought we did that well today. We got some zone time, got some turnovers down there and created some chances. We’re going to continue working on that.”

RETURN OF WHEELER

Blake Wheeler played almost 900 games with the Jets/Thrashers organization and spent 12 years of his life in Winnipeg. Wheeler admitted over the first six games with the Rangers, he didn’t feel like himself but over the last week started to feel good again. The former Jets captain came into the night looking for his first point with the Broadway Blueshirts but left pointless with 13:32 of ice time and four shots on goal. Wheeler received a standing ovation in the first period during a “Welcome Back to Winnipeg” video from Jets fans.

“Getting an ovation like that, it feels great to know that you made an impact," said Wheeler.

"This community, this town and this organization has been such a huge part of our lives and it will continue to be going forward.”