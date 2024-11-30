Three things - Jets give up late goal in loss to Vegas

The Winnipeg Jets lost a hard-fought game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night losing 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Cole Perfetti had his second multi-goal night of the season and Neal Pionk scored the other goal for the Jets who will close out their six-game road trip in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Eric Comrie made 26 saves and is now 3-3-0 on the season.

The Jets made some changes to their lineup bringing in Logan Stanley and Dylan Coghlan replacing Colin Miller and Ville Heinola on the blue line. Stanley played 14:30 and Coghlan played 14:38 in his Jets regular season debut.

GOOD OMEN

Winnipeg got off to a good start this evening when Cole Perfetti tipped a Josh Morrissey shot past Adin Hill for his first goal since November 3, a span of 12 games. Winnipeg is 10-1-0 when scoring first and were the last team to lose a game this year when scoring first.

Unfortunately for the Jets, Vegas would close out the first period with goals 1:31 apart with Brett Howden (18:13) and Ivan Barbashev (19:44) to take a 2-1 lead. Eric Comrie was busy making 12 saves on 14 shots in the opening 20 minutes.