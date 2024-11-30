Three things - Jets give up late goal in loss to Vegas

Jets lose Ehlers, and fall 4-3 to Vegas

2425-Three_Things_VGK
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets lost a hard-fought game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night losing 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Cole Perfetti had his second multi-goal night of the season and Neal Pionk scored the other goal for the Jets who will close out their six-game road trip in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Eric Comrie made 26 saves and is now 3-3-0 on the season.

The Jets made some changes to their lineup bringing in Logan Stanley and Dylan Coghlan replacing Colin Miller and Ville Heinola on the blue line. Stanley played 14:30 and Coghlan played 14:38 in his Jets regular season debut.

GOOD OMEN

Winnipeg got off to a good start this evening when Cole Perfetti tipped a Josh Morrissey shot past Adin Hill for his first goal since November 3, a span of 12 games. Winnipeg is 10-1-0 when scoring first and were the last team to lose a game this year when scoring first.

Unfortunately for the Jets, Vegas would close out the first period with goals 1:31 apart with Brett Howden (18:13) and Ivan Barbashev (19:44) to take a 2-1 lead. Eric Comrie was busy making 12 saves on 14 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

WPG@VGK: Perfetti scores goal against Adin Hill

MULTI-GOAL NIGHT FOR PERFETTI

Dylan DeMelo said he felt the Jets got through the neutral zone and got in on the forecheck a lot better in the second period. His defence partner Morrissey was a huge part of the game tying goal, as he picked up a loose puck in the Jets zone, raced up the right side of the ice, fired a low shot on Hill and the rebound ended up on the stick of Perfetti, who scored his second of the night. Morrissey hit the 20-assist mark in 24 games, the second-fastest pace to 20 helpers in a season by a Jets/Thrashers defenseman and three shy of his own franchise mark (21 GP in 2022-23).

I just went to the net and then it just hit my stick,” said Perfetti.

“I mean, that's kind of what it what it was, what I figured it was going to be like after the drought it was. I figured it was going to be a greasy one, and it was.”

WPG@VGK: Perfetti scores goal against Adin Hill

NO EHLERS

The Jets began the third period minus Nikolaj Ehlers and also fell behind 3-2 when Barbashev scored his second goal of the evening at 4:43. Neal Pionk would tie the game up again at 8:55 as the Jets defenceman would send a seeing eye shot past Hill. Vegas took the lead again at 15:55, Howden tapped in a Karlsson pass. Winnipeg had two good scoring chances to tie it up as Vlad Namestnikov and Pionk couldn’t find a way to beat Hill. The Golden Knights earned their seventh straight win against the Jets dating to Oct. 20, 2022 and tied their longest active run versus one opponent (also 7 GP vs. MTL).

