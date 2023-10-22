Three things - Jets comeback to win in OT

Winnipeg fell behind 2-0 in the first in Edmonton before Josh Morrissey scored on the power play halfway through the period, then Vlad Namestnikov tallied a short-handed goal in the second and Mark Scheifele ended the night in overtime for the 3-2 win. Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves to improve the Jets record to 2-3.

HELLEBUYCK BEING HELLEBUYCK

As mentioned above, Hellebuyck held the Jets in the game in the first 20 minutes making 17 saves and allowing his teammates to get their legs going. He came up huge when the Oilers won a late faceoff in the third, and the Jets netminder made two massive saves on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman to keep the game tied at two.

“He’s a fantastic goalie and you know, the backbone of this team for a reason,” said Scheifele.

“He proved that tonight.”

MORRISSEY FANTASTIC

Josh Morrissey was a huge part of the two points Winnipeg got in Edmonton tonight with the power play goal he scored at 10:18 of the first period to cut the Oiler lead to 2-1. In overtime, he spotted Mark Scheifele all alone in front of Stuart Skinner and fed a perfect pass to Scheifele who then ended the game. Morrissey played a team leading 27:32 on the night and now has a goal and five assists in the Jets first five games of the season.

QUICK RECOVERY

The Jets came into the night having surrendered four or more goals in four straight. Quite simply, they needed to tighten up defensively. 1:25 into the game, Darnell Nurse came right up the middle of the ice and fired a shot past Connor Hellebuyck to make it 1-0. Just under five minutes later, the Oilers scored on the power play to make it 2-0. Winnipeg gave up two first period breakaways and five total high danger scoring chances. But the Jets buckled down after that opening frame, surrendering three high danger scoring chances five-on-five the rest of the night.