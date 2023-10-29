Three things - Jets end road trip with 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal

The Winnipeg Jets saw their 3-1 second period lead disappear and ended up going to a shootout in Montreal losing 4-3 to the Canadiens. Adam Lowry with his first two of the season and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets who now have points in four straight games. Winnipeg returns home Monday and will face former Jet Blake Wheeler and the New York Rangers.

THIRD LINE DOING DAMAGE

The Jets rode on the backs of their third line especially at the start of the second period when Lowry and Niederreiter scored two goals 18 seconds apart. The two goals came 33 seconds into the second frame and that is the fastest two goals to start a period in franchise history. The line combined for three goals and three assists on the night. They were dominant, with 11 scoring chances for and only three against at five-on-five according to Natural Stat Trick.

LOWRY PENALTY SHOT GOAL

The highlight of the opening period was Adam Lowry recording his first career penalty shot goal on his first career attempt. The Jets captain came down the left side and then went five hole on Montreal goaltender Jake Allen. Lowry’s penalty shot goal was the fifth by the Jets since relocation, Winnipeg has scored on their last three penalty shot attempts (Pierre-Luc Dubois December 2022 and Morgan Barron April 2023).

ALLEN THE STORY

On a night where the Jets had plenty of Grade A scoring chances, Canadiens netminder Jake Allen made 42 saves and was named the game’s third star. Allen held Montreal in the game in the first period and again after Winnipeg made it 3-1 early in the middle frame.

"We threw up 45 shots and there were legitimate, A1 chances that we had. Give their goaltender credit, he made some big stops for them,” said interim head coach Scott Arniel.

“We could have blown that out, made it three or four-nothing there. They hung in there. He gave them a chance.”