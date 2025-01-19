Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets closed out their season-high eight game homestand with a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Adam Lowry scored the only goal for the Jets who went 4-2-2 on the homestand, Eric Comrie made 19 saves and took the loss. The Jets will head out on the road for a two-game road trip starting in Salt Lake City on Monday when they face the Utah Hockey Club.
PLENTY OF CHANCES
Winnipeg faced early season Calder Trophy candidate Dustin Wolf on Saturday, and they had more than enough chances to score. Nikolaj Ehlers had two grade A scoring opportunities in the opening frame. The Danish forward set up Mark Scheifele in the second period and Scheifele couldn’t beat Wolf who made a brilliant glove save.
Finally, the Jets solved Wolf when Colin Miller fired a shot from the point and that was redirected by Adam Lowry past the Flames netminder at 2:15 of the third to cut Calgary’s lead to 2-1.