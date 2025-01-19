Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

Dustin Wolf makes 38 saves as Flames beat Jets 3-1

2425-Three_Things Heritage_CGY

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets closed out their season-high eight game homestand with a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Adam Lowry scored the only goal for the Jets who went 4-2-2 on the homestand, Eric Comrie made 19 saves and took the loss. The Jets will head out on the road for a two-game road trip starting in Salt Lake City on Monday when they face the Utah Hockey Club.

PLENTY OF CHANCES

Winnipeg faced early season Calder Trophy candidate Dustin Wolf on Saturday, and they had more than enough chances to score. Nikolaj Ehlers had two grade A scoring opportunities in the opening frame. The Danish forward set up Mark Scheifele in the second period and Scheifele couldn’t beat Wolf who made a brilliant glove save.

Finally, the Jets solved Wolf when Colin Miller fired a shot from the point and that was redirected by Adam Lowry past the Flames netminder at 2:15 of the third to cut Calgary’s lead to 2-1.

CGY@WPG: Lowry scores goal against Dustin Wolf

In the end, Wolf made 38 saves and was named the game’s first star.

“Yeah, some goaltenders can have good nights but if we’re playing the right way, attacking the way we need to be,” said Kyle Connor.

“We got to find a way to get some more there.”

COMS UNFORTUNATE RUN

Eric Comrie was looking for his first win since mid-November and now is winless in his last nine starts. An unfortunate play led to the first goal of the game when Blake Coleman’s shot hit Neal Pionk’s shin pad and deflected past Comrie in the first period. A huge break for the Jets and Comrie came with the Flames up by a goal with just under six minutes gone in the third. Blake Coleman’s shot went off both goal posts, Colin Miller came and swept the puck over to Comrie.

“Disappointed for Coms, it’s eight in a row he’s played unbelievable for us, and we haven’t been able to score for him,” said Adam Lowry.

“We got to find a way to get a win for him.”

HOMESTAND OVER

Winnipeg finished their eight-game homestand 4-2-2. The Jets are 18-5-3 at home this season which is the best home record in the league. They have points in 12 of their past 14 home games (9-2-3).

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Dylan Samberg explains the worst places to block a shot

Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society

Three things - Kyle Connor puts on a show

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Three things - Another game, another shutout for Hellebuyck

Two big games for Arniel Saturday night

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Three things - Jets come up short in OT

NHL announces Jets First and Second Quarter-Century Teams

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 engaging in conversations about mental health during #HockeyTalks month

Three things - 300 wins for Hellebuyck

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets