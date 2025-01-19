Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

In the end, Wolf made 38 saves and was named the game’s first star.

“Yeah, some goaltenders can have good nights but if we’re playing the right way, attacking the way we need to be,” said Kyle Connor.

“We got to find a way to get some more there.”

COMS UNFORTUNATE RUN

Eric Comrie was looking for his first win since mid-November and now is winless in his last nine starts. An unfortunate play led to the first goal of the game when Blake Coleman’s shot hit Neal Pionk’s shin pad and deflected past Comrie in the first period. A huge break for the Jets and Comrie came with the Flames up by a goal with just under six minutes gone in the third. Blake Coleman’s shot went off both goal posts, Colin Miller came and swept the puck over to Comrie.

“Disappointed for Coms, it’s eight in a row he’s played unbelievable for us, and we haven’t been able to score for him,” said Adam Lowry.

“We got to find a way to get a win for him.”

HOMESTAND OVER

Winnipeg finished their eight-game homestand 4-2-2. The Jets are 18-5-3 at home this season which is the best home record in the league. They have points in 12 of their past 14 home games (9-2-3).