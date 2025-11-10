THREE THINGS: Jets can't slow down Ducks

Beckett Sennecke and Leo Carlsson scored two goals apiece as the Anaheim Ducks extended their win streak to seven games beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Honda Center. The Jets have now dropped three straight games and went winless in California to kick off this six-game road trip. Kyle Connor scored the only goal for the Jets; Winnipeg has just two goals during the losing skid. Eric Comrie made 17 saves and lost for the first time this season as his record fell to 3-1. The Jets will head back to Canada and face the Canucks in Vancouver on Tuesday.

NOTHING IS FEELING EASY

The Ducks were playing their third game in four nights, but they did not look tired at all, Anaheim came into Sunday as the highest scoring team in the NHL. Anaheim jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Winnipeg cut the lead to 2-1 thanks to Kyle Connor. However, the Ducks would restore the two-goal lead when the Jets had three chances to get the puck out of their zone and Anaheim made them pay when Mark Scheifele turned the puck over on the half wall and Sennecke got his second goal of the night. That was one of 21 giveaways by the Jets.

"Start was good. They had some looks, but then we gave up some odd man rushes in second period. I like the fact we put five, six, seven shifts in a row where it looked like everybody kind of being on the same page," said Scott Arniel.

"Just our F3 getting caught, even our other two forwards getting beat up guys by their defence. Team transitioned really well, and we just got on the wrong side of people too often."

FETTS BACK WITH VLADDY

The Jets are getting healthier as the season progresses with Cole Perfetti joining his teammates tonight in Anaheim. Perfetti joined up with Jonathan Toews and Vladislav Namestnikov on the Jets second line and also took his spot on the team’s top power play unit. Perfetti had a great chance to get his first goal of the season late in the first period when Toews hit him with a perfect pass and Perfetti tipped the puck wide of the net. The 23-year-old finished the night with one shot on goal and one blocked shot and 17:59 of ice time.