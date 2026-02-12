Canada wins opener, Morrissey leaves game with injury

SWITZERLAND 4, FRANCE 0

Damian Riat and J.J. Moser scored goals 2:11 apart in the first period and 2025 World Championship MVP Leonardo Genoni made 27 saves for his first Olympic shutout helping Switzerland to a 4-0 win over France.

Jets forward Nino Niederreiter who played on a line with Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto, did not get on the scoresheet but did record two shots on goal and almost made it 5-0 in the third but his rebound attempt went off the post behind French goaltender Antoine Keller. On Wednesday, Niederreiter was named one of the Swiss assistant captains for the tournament.