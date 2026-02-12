Canada wins opener, Morrissey leaves game with injury

CANADA 5, CZECHIA 0
Connor McDavid registered three assists and Jordan Binnington picked up where he left off from the 4 Nations Face-Off making 26 saves as Canada blanked Czechia 5-0 in their Olympic opener.
All four Jets OIympians were victorious on Day 2 of the men's tourmanent
Josh Morrissey’s Olympic debut did not last long as the Jets defenceman left early in the second period with an unspecified injury. The 30-year-old played with 4 Nations defence partner Colton Parayko and finished with only 7:10 of ice time. Canada head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Morrissey after the game so it is unknown at this time if he will play on Friday against Switzerland.
SWITZERLAND 4, FRANCE 0
Damian Riat and J.J. Moser scored goals 2:11 apart in the first period and 2025 World Championship MVP Leonardo Genoni made 27 saves for his first Olympic shutout helping Switzerland to a 4-0 win over France.
Jets forward Nino Niederreiter who played on a line with Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto, did not get on the scoresheet but did record two shots on goal and almost made it 5-0 in the third but his rebound attempt went off the post behind French goaltender Antoine Keller. On Wednesday, Niederreiter was named one of the Swiss assistant captains for the tournament.
USA 5, LATVIA 1
Brock Nelson scored twice including the game winner in the second period, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk all had two assists in the United States 5-1 win over Latvia.
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck recorded his first Olympic win making 17 saves. Kyle Connor played on a line with Tage Thompson and Dylan Larkin and finished the game with just over 11 minutes of ice time.
The United States will have Friday off before facing former Jet Nikolaj Ehlers and Denmark on Saturday.