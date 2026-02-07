Four Jets in Milan for Olympics

JOSH MORRISSEY D Canada

Canada Preliminary schedule

Feb. 12 vs. Czechia 9:40 am

Feb. 13 vs. Switzerland 2:10 pm

Feb. 15 vs. France 9:40 am

Morrissey just represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and was part of the team that won the tournament last February. The 30-year-old will be playing for Canada for the eighth time. The Canadians have won the last two gold medals (2010, 2014) when the NHL has sent their players to the Olympics.

"I think as a as a hockey player, and in our sport, obviously, grew up dreaming of playing the NHL, and subsequently, it'd be pretty darn cool to play in the Olympics and but unlike other sports, that's the ultimate goal. I never thought I'd have the chance to be an Olympian. So it's hard to put into words. And just having the chance to represent Canada and on any level, but let alone the Olympics, is, yeah, it's a dream come true."

NINO NIEDERREITER F Switzerland

Switzerland Preliminary schedule

Feb. 12 vs, France 5:10 am

Feb. 13 vs. Canada 2:10 pm

Feb. 15 vs. Czechia 5:10 am

This will be the second Olympic games for Niederreiter as he represented Switzerland back in 2014. The 33-year-old was the Swiss flag bearer at the opening ceremonies on Friday. Niederreiter has won four silver medals at the World Hockey Championships.

“Super excited about it, I mean obviously it's a huge honor having a chance to play for your country, and obviously we have a good team and looking forward to playing a good tournament."