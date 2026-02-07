We are less than a week away from the return of NHLers to the Olympics as Slovakia and Finland will open the men's tournament on February 11. Here is a quick look at the four Jets that will represent their countries in Milan.
Four Jets in Milan for Olympics
Josh Morrissey and Canada open the Olympics against Czechia on Feb. 12
JOSH MORRISSEY D Canada
Canada Preliminary schedule
Feb. 12 vs. Czechia 9:40 am
Feb. 13 vs. Switzerland 2:10 pm
Feb. 15 vs. France 9:40 am
Morrissey just represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and was part of the team that won the tournament last February. The 30-year-old will be playing for Canada for the eighth time. The Canadians have won the last two gold medals (2010, 2014) when the NHL has sent their players to the Olympics.
"I think as a as a hockey player, and in our sport, obviously, grew up dreaming of playing the NHL, and subsequently, it'd be pretty darn cool to play in the Olympics and but unlike other sports, that's the ultimate goal. I never thought I'd have the chance to be an Olympian. So it's hard to put into words. And just having the chance to represent Canada and on any level, but let alone the Olympics, is, yeah, it's a dream come true."
NINO NIEDERREITER F Switzerland
Switzerland Preliminary schedule
Feb. 12 vs, France 5:10 am
Feb. 13 vs. Canada 2:10 pm
Feb. 15 vs. Czechia 5:10 am
This will be the second Olympic games for Niederreiter as he represented Switzerland back in 2014. The 33-year-old was the Swiss flag bearer at the opening ceremonies on Friday. Niederreiter has won four silver medals at the World Hockey Championships.
“Super excited about it, I mean obviously it's a huge honor having a chance to play for your country, and obviously we have a good team and looking forward to playing a good tournament."
KYLE CONNOR F United States
USA Preliminary schedule
Feb. 12 vs, Latvia 2:10 pm
Feb. 14 vs. Denmark 2:10 pm
Feb. 15 vs. Germany 2:10 pm
Connor will be making his Olympic debut and this will be his fourth time representing the United States at an international event (2014 U-18 World Championships, 2016 World Hockey Championships, 2025 4 Nations Face-Off). The United States won silver in 2010 in Vancouver and 2002 in Salt Lake.
"Being American, I’m extremely, extremely proud and obviously very gracious to be able to wear that sweater. It means a lot to me. And there's a rich history of US hockey players before me that have gone through it, and so it's a great honour, and I'm looking forward to the experience."
CONNOR HELLEBUYCK G United States
Like Connor, Hellebuyck is making his Olympic debut. Hellebuyck led the Americans to second place at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, he had 1.59 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.
"Very confident with the way I've been playing and been making some good tweaks, and just like typical season stuff, just building my game, making it stronger as the season goes along. And, learning from little mistakes. But for the most part, I feel like I've seen the puck really well. My confidence has been high, and I've been playing my game."