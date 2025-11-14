THREE THINGS: Jets blow third period lead in loss to Kraken

Jets are now 1-4 over the first five games of their six-game road trip.

2526_ThreeThings_SEA.11.13
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Jordan Eberle scored the game winner at 7:21 of the third period as the Seattle Kraken came back to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 at Climate Pledge Arena. The Jets have dropped four of the first five games on this season long six-game road trip to drop to 10-7. Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 13 of 17 shots. Winnipeg will close out their road trip Saturday in Calgary against the Flames.

JETS BLOW THIRD PERIOD LEAD

Before tonight, the Jets had taken care of business whenever they had a lead after 40 minutes this season with a perfect 7-0 record in that situation. They were dominant in the second period in Seattle Thursday night outshooting the Kraken 13-5 and took a 2-1 lead on this beautiful play from Dylan DeMelo to Mark Scheifele.

WPG@SEA: Scheifele scores goal against Philipp Grubauer

But Seattle would tie the game, Kyle Connor would restore the one goal lead before the end of the second. But in the third period, Eeli Tolvanen scored on the power play at 4:11 as the Jets penalty kill continues to struggle and Jordan Eberle gave the Kraken their first lead of the night at 7:21.

"We just made too many mistakes tonight, three goals in our D zone coverage, strictly coverage situations that we blew," said Scott Arniel.

"And then our execution throughout the game was really poor."

WELCOME BACK SAMMY

After missing the first 16 games of the season, Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg stepped on the ice to play his first contest of the 25-26 campaign. Samberg played with longtime defence partner Neal Pionk and the two looked like they hadn’t spent any time apart as they were not on the ice together for any goals against. Samberg had 23:04 of ice time and had two blocks, two hits, two shots on goal and was plus one.

KC CASHES IN ON THE POWER PLAY

Hard to believe that the Jets sniper Kyle Connor hadn’t scored on the power play since last December. But that drought came to an end when Winnipeg had the man advantage in the second period, Josh Morrissey sent a quick pass over to Connor and him one-timed the shot past Philipp Grubauer for his 10th goal of the season and first on the power play.

"Yeah, like I said, it's kind of a function of just the way we been moving the puck, and what's been open, and if there's a shot there, I'm for sure trying to shoot it," said Connor.

"But a lot of times those inside plays is we've been able to capitalize on that. Yeah. So let's just don't force anything, and just kind of see the play and make it."

WPG@SEA: Connor scores PPG against Philipp Grubauer

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

BLOG: View From the Booth

RELEASE: Jets host Filipino Heritage Night Nov. 18

THREE THINGS: Morrissey has three point night in Jets win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

RELEASE: Winnipeg to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

BLOG: Noah's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

THREE THINGS: Jets can't slow down Ducks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

BLOG: Resetting in Anaheim

THREE THINGS: Sharks score late to beat Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

BLOG: Lowry looks back on first game

BLOG: Sunny's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Kings

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings

BLOG: LA might be scene of Lowry return

THREE THINGS: Connor and Lambert lead Jets past Pens