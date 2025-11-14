THREE THINGS: Jets blow third period lead in loss to Kraken

Jordan Eberle scored the game winner at 7:21 of the third period as the Seattle Kraken came back to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 at Climate Pledge Arena. The Jets have dropped four of the first five games on this season long six-game road trip to drop to 10-7. Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 13 of 17 shots. Winnipeg will close out their road trip Saturday in Calgary against the Flames.
JETS BLOW THIRD PERIOD LEAD
Before tonight, the Jets had taken care of business whenever they had a lead after 40 minutes this season with a perfect 7-0 record in that situation. They were dominant in the second period in Seattle Thursday night outshooting the Kraken 13-5 and took a 2-1 lead on this beautiful play from Dylan DeMelo to Mark Scheifele.