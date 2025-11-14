THREE THINGS: Jets blow third period lead in loss to Kraken

But Seattle would tie the game, Kyle Connor would restore the one goal lead before the end of the second. But in the third period, Eeli Tolvanen scored on the power play at 4:11 as the Jets penalty kill continues to struggle and Jordan Eberle gave the Kraken their first lead of the night at 7:21.

"We just made too many mistakes tonight, three goals in our D zone coverage, strictly coverage situations that we blew," said Scott Arniel.

"And then our execution throughout the game was really poor."

WELCOME BACK SAMMY

After missing the first 16 games of the season, Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg stepped on the ice to play his first contest of the 25-26 campaign. Samberg played with longtime defence partner Neal Pionk and the two looked like they hadn’t spent any time apart as they were not on the ice together for any goals against. Samberg had 23:04 of ice time and had two blocks, two hits, two shots on goal and was plus one.