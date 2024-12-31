Three things - Hellebuyck records 42nd career shutout

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck recorded his fifth shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Nashville Predators 3-0 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets have won four straight and improved to 27-10-1 on the season. Gabe Vilardi scored two power play goals and Dylan DeMelo scored had his first of the season for the Jets who will travel to Denver to play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

ONE MORE TO 300

Connor Hellebuyck pointed out earlier this year that he wanted to reach three career milestones, 500 appearances, 40 shutouts and 300 wins. Tonight, he recorded the 42nd career shutout and career win 299. Hellebuyck (9) passed Jonathan Quick (8 in 2014 & 2010) and Tim Thomas (8 in 2011) for the most regular season shutouts in a calendar year by a U.S.-born goaltender. Hellebuyck has now shutout Nashville four times in his career, he has also done that against Colorado, Minnesota and St. Louis.

TOP POWER PLAY VS. TOP PK

Coming into Monday night the Jets power play had gone 13-for-33 (39.3%) in their last nine games. Meanwhile, Nashville’s PK ranked top in the NHL at 86.9%.

The Preds had containing the Jets power play up until the third period when Winnipeg had a two-man advantage. After Mark Scheifele won the offensive zone faceoff, Nikolaj Ehlers found Gabe Vilardi and he one-timed his first of the night past Saros to make it 2-0.