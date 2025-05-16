Three things - Hellebuyck, Jets blank Stars in Game 5

Hellebuyck makes 22 saves, Ehlers scores twice as Jets force a Game 6

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele (1G, 1A), Kyle Connor (2A) and Nikolaj Ehlers (2G) had multi point games, Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for his second shutout of the postseason as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 0-0 in Game 5 of their Second Round series. Vladislav Namestnikov had the other goal for Winnipeg who staved off elimination with th Stars now leading the best-of-seven series three games to two. The series goes back to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday night.

A LITTLE PUCK LUCK

Tuesday night the Jets wished they could have got a least one friendly bounce but that didn’t happen. It did occur in the second period off an odd man rush, Kyle Connor waited for Mark Scheifele to enter the Stars zone and hit him with a perfect pass, Scheifele went around Dylan Samberg and threw the puck to the front of the net, and it went off Thomas Harley’s skate and in for his fourth of the playoffs. It was his third career goal in a potential elimination game which, which now marks the most in Jets/Thrashers history.

DAL@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Jake Oettinger

ABOUT THE POWER PLAY...

The Jets power play came into Thursday 1-for-16 in the series. After failing to score on their first power play of the night, the Stars took back-to-back tripping penalties giving the Jets a two-man advantage. 30 seconds into that 5-on-3, Nikolaj Ehlers skated to the front of the net and slid a low shot inside the far post to make it 2-0.

DAL@WPG: Ehlers scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Just under 10 minutes later, the Jets made it 3-0 when Alex Iafallo won a race for the puck and centered it to a wide open Vladislav Namestnikov and put it under the cross bar. It marked the first time in the series Winnipeg scored two power play goals in a game.

DAL@WPG: Namestnikov scores goal against Jake Oettinger

HELLEBUYCK DOING HELLEBUYCK THINGS

There is no question that all eyes were on the Jets goaltender with the team facing elimination, Connor Hellebuyck was 2-6 in his career in that situation. With the game tied 0-0 in the second, Hellebuyck made a huge stop with his glove to keep the Stars off the board. Hellebuyck became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout with the team facing elimination and has shut the Stars out in back-to-back games on home ice.

"His confidence never waivers. He's the type of guy that comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face and gives us his best," said Kyle Connor.

"His game throughout the whole first round, second round, the way he's approached it, he's been the same."

