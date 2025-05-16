Three things - Hellebuyck, Jets blank Stars in Game 5

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele (1G, 1A), Kyle Connor (2A) and Nikolaj Ehlers (2G) had multi point games, Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for his second shutout of the postseason as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 0-0 in Game 5 of their Second Round series. Vladislav Namestnikov had the other goal for Winnipeg who staved off elimination with th Stars now leading the best-of-seven series three games to two. The series goes back to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday night.

A LITTLE PUCK LUCK

Tuesday night the Jets wished they could have got a least one friendly bounce but that didn’t happen. It did occur in the second period off an odd man rush, Kyle Connor waited for Mark Scheifele to enter the Stars zone and hit him with a perfect pass, Scheifele went around Dylan Samberg and threw the puck to the front of the net, and it went off Thomas Harley’s skate and in for his fourth of the playoffs. It was his third career goal in a potential elimination game which, which now marks the most in Jets/Thrashers history.