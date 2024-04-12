Three things - Five straight wins for Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 200th career goal and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves for his third shutout of the season in a 3-0 win for the Winnipeg Jets over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Jets (49-24-6) won their fifth in a row and moved into second spot in the Central and are now only five back of the Stars for first. David Gustafsson and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg who close out their road trip Saturday afternoon in Denver when they face the Colorado Avalanche.

Winnipeg has been desperately trying to get back to the style of game that they played when they went over 30 games giving up three goals or less. It looked like the Jets found it in Dallas against a Stars team that had beaten them three previous times this season. Brossoit did get his sixth career shutout tonight, but he got a lot of help from the group in front of him and was really impressed with the teams effort in the first period.

“The first period was probably my quietest. The guys played so well. I just had to be sharp. Some open shots. It really wasn’t that complicated for me in the first,” said Brossoit who set a career best with his 14th win of the season.

“In the second they had a push and I had to make a couple saves, but like I said we came out hot and we stayed the course throughout the whole game.”

200 FOR EHLERS

After a challenging final two periods in Nashville, the Jets desperately needed to get back to their game facing the Stars. In the opening 20 tonight at America Airlines, the Jets played near flawless hockey and at 14:51 they opened the scoring. Nikolaj Ehlers jumped on a loose puck in the slot and backhanded it under Jake Oettinger. Ehlers is the first Danish player to reach 200 career goals and he had a bounce back performance after only playing 9:37 in Nashville.

“So, for me, it was a pretty simple game today,” said Ehlers.

“And it was nice to score that goal and get the boys going and I think we played a pretty big game, so that's good."