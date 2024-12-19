Three things - Ducks stun Jets 

The Winnipeg Jets looked like they were going to sweep their two-game California road trip but ended up losing 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Gabe Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets who saw their record fall to 23-10-1. Eric Comrie made 28 saves for Winnipeg who will return home to host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

RUN SUPPORT

Anaheim was well rested and the Jets were playing on back-to-back nights so it was a good thing Eric Comrie was on his game looking to end his personal four game losing streak. During the four game slide for Comrie, the Jets scored a total of six goals. The top line made sure that they did their part with the game tied in the third, Kyle Connor started in his own end and carried the puck all the way into the Ducks zone before finding Mark Scheifele who hammered in his 18th of the season to give the Jets their first lead.

However, the Ducks would tie it up with the second goal of the night off the stick of Frank Vatrano. And then with 25 seconds left, Anaheim forced a late turnover and Troy Terry would slide the game winner past Comrie to steal the win for Anaheim.