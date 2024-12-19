Three things - Ducks stun Jets 

Ehlers returns but Jets lose on late goal from Anaheim

2425-Three_Things_ANA
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets looked like they were going to sweep their two-game California road trip but ended up losing 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Gabe Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets who saw their record fall to 23-10-1. Eric Comrie made 28 saves for Winnipeg who will return home to host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

RUN SUPPORT

Anaheim was well rested and the Jets were playing on back-to-back nights so it was a good thing Eric Comrie was on his game looking to end his personal four game losing streak. During the four game slide for Comrie, the Jets scored a total of six goals. The top line made sure that they did their part with the game tied in the third, Kyle Connor started in his own end and carried the puck all the way into the Ducks zone before finding Mark Scheifele who hammered in his 18th of the season to give the Jets their first lead.

However, the Ducks would tie it up with the second goal of the night off the stick of Frank Vatrano. And then with 25 seconds left, Anaheim forced a late turnover and Troy Terry would slide the game winner past Comrie to steal the win for Anaheim.

WPG@ANA: Scheifele scores goal against Lukas Dostal

GUESS WHAT? THE POWER PLAY COMES THROUGH

With Anaheim leading 1-0 in the second period, the Jets power play came through with Ross Johnston in the box for roughing. It took Winnipeg all of nine seconds to cash in when Gabe Vilardi tapped in his 14th goal of the season.

WPG@ANA: Vilardi scores PPG against Lukas Dostal

Winnipeg did have a chance to close out the Ducks in the third period when Leo Carlsson was in the box for holding but the Ducks held them to just one shot and went on to complete the comeback. The Jets finished the night 1-for-4 on the power play.

EHLERS RETURN

With the Jets not having a morning skate on Wednesday, it was unknown about the status of Nikolaj Ehlers. Just before the game the Jets announced that they activated Ehlers off of injured reserve and he would return after a nine game absence. Ehlers returned to the right side with Cole Perfetti and Vlad Namestnikov and on the top power play unit. The Danish forward would record an assist in 16:51 of ice time and also added two shots on goal.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

Three things - Lowry scores winner late in third

Jets sign Kevin He to 3-year, entry level deal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

A Special Trip

Taste testing strange jelly beans with Eric Comrie!

Three things - Hellebuyck wins showdown with Laine

GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

Three things - Vegas steals a win in OT

GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

Three things - Jets blow out Bruins

GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

Three things - Jets begin homestand with 4-1 loss

GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

Three things - Jets first team to 20 wins

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

Morrissey, Connor, and Hellebuyck react to 4 Nations Face-Off

Jets Prospects Report - December 2024