Three things - Discipline hurts Jets

Avalanche score five goals in the third period on route to 6-2 win

GettyImages-2149781925
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV

The Winnipeg Jets fell 6-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 on Friday night, the Avs now lead the series 2-1. The Jets lost for just the third time this season when leading after two periods thanks to losing their discipline in the third period. Tyler Toffoli and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets; Connor Hellebuyck finished with 34 saves. Game 4 of the series will go Sunday afternoon at Ball Arena.

SECOND LINE

Coming into Game 3, the Jets second line of Sean Monahan, Tyler Toffoli and Nikolaj Ehlers hadn’t been able to score in the series despite combining for 16 shots. Rick Bowness said on Thursday that he had discussions with the trio about needing more from them. With the Avs leading 1-0, Toffoli would grab a Dylan DeMelo rebound and snuck a backhand under Alexandar Georgiev for his first of the series at 5:03 of the second. Toffoli has now scored a playoff goal with five different franchises – tied with Pat Maroon for the second most amongst active players, Eric Haula has done it with six teams.

WPG@COL: Toffoli scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

MORRISSEY KEEPS PRODUCING

Josh Morrissey was playing some of his best hockey to close out the regular season and it has carried over into the postseason. Morrissey scored his second goal of the series on the power play that gave Winnipeg their only lead of the night at 10:50 of the middle frame. He has 14 points in his last 11 games, dating back to the regular season (4G, 10A).

WPG@COL: Morrissey scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS

The Jets took a 2-1 lead into the third period and then allowed the Avalanche power play to go to work. Mason Appleton took an accidental tripping penalty at 1:14, Nathan MacKinnon managed to wrist a shot through a screen and through Hellebuyck’s legs to tie the game 2-2. 23 seconds later, Gabriel Vilardi was given a double minor for high sticking Devon Toews and Valeri Nichuskin would score at 4:39 to give Colorado the lead back at 3-2. The power play goals would come 2:38 apart and pushed the game back into the Avalanche’s favour.

"We gave them a lot of time on the powerplay and like I said, they've got a bunch of elite players on that unit and they capitalized," said Morrissey.

"So we got to do a better job of trying to stay out of the box."

