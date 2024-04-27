Three things - Discipline hurts Jets

The Winnipeg Jets fell 6-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 on Friday night, the Avs now lead the series 2-1. The Jets lost for just the third time this season when leading after two periods thanks to losing their discipline in the third period. Tyler Toffoli and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets; Connor Hellebuyck finished with 34 saves. Game 4 of the series will go Sunday afternoon at Ball Arena.

SECOND LINE

Coming into Game 3, the Jets second line of Sean Monahan, Tyler Toffoli and Nikolaj Ehlers hadn’t been able to score in the series despite combining for 16 shots. Rick Bowness said on Thursday that he had discussions with the trio about needing more from them. With the Avs leading 1-0, Toffoli would grab a Dylan DeMelo rebound and snuck a backhand under Alexandar Georgiev for his first of the series at 5:03 of the second. Toffoli has now scored a playoff goal with five different franchises – tied with Pat Maroon for the second most amongst active players, Eric Haula has done it with six teams.