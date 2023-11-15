Three things - Connor keeps on scoring

WINNIPEG - Game three of a five game homestand for the Winnipeg Jets turned out to be a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. Kyle Connor with his team leading 12th and 13th, Nikolaj Ehlers with two, Cole Perfetti and Morgan Barron scored for the Jets who saw their record move to 8-5-2. Josh Morrissey tied a franchise record with four assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and is now 7-4-1. Winnipeg hosts Buffalo on Friday at 7 pm.

CONNOR KEEPS ON SCORING

Kyle Connor has really been on fire for the Jets with goals in four of his last six games and eight goals total during that stretch. He opened the scoring in the second period when he grabbed his own rebound and put the puck in behind Akira Schmid at 8:07. Connor would score his second of the night while the Jets were on the power play, one timing a Mark Scheifele pass to make it 4-2 in the third. Connor is now tied with Auston Matthews for the NHL lead with 13 goals and is off to his best start through 15 games.