Pregame with Paul - Morgan Barron (Nov. 14, 2023)

GROUND CONTROL | Making the ultimate smoothie with Mason Appleton

GAME DAY: Devils at Jets

Jets prepare for the Devils

Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Meet Maxwell, our second HFC ambassador

Three things - Dallas halts Jets win streak

GAME DAY: Stars at Jets

Pionk reflects on emotional two weeks

Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS returns December 28

Three things - Hat trick for Connor in Jets win

Pregame with Paul - Kyle Connor (Nov. 9, 2023)

GAME DAY: Predators at Jets

Meet Avery, our first HFC ambassador

Three things - Jets top line gets it done

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Nov. 7, 2023)

GROUND CONTROL | Life as an NHL Goaltender with Jamie McLennan and Trevor Kidd

Jets third line getting noticed

Three things - Connor keeps on scoring

Connor and Ehlers both score twice in Jets 6-3 win over Devils

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - Game three of a five game homestand for the Winnipeg Jets turned out to be a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. Kyle Connor with his team leading 12th and 13th, Nikolaj Ehlers with two, Cole Perfetti and Morgan Barron scored for the Jets who saw their record move to 8-5-2. Josh Morrissey tied a franchise record with four assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and is now 7-4-1. Winnipeg hosts Buffalo on Friday at 7 pm.

CONNOR KEEPS ON SCORING

Kyle Connor has really been on fire for the Jets with goals in four of his last six games and eight goals total during that stretch. He opened the scoring in the second period when he grabbed his own rebound and put the puck in behind Akira Schmid at 8:07. Connor would score his second of the night while the Jets were on the power play, one timing a Mark Scheifele pass to make it 4-2 in the third. Connor is now tied with Auston Matthews for the NHL lead with 13 goals and is off to his best start through 15 games.

NJD@WPG: Connor scores goal against Devils

PERFETTI POINT STREAK AT SEVEN

It looked like the 21-year-old would extend the streak 10 minutes into the first, but Devils goaltender Akira Schmid robbed Perfetti after Namestnikov sent a perfect pass to Jets winger. But Perfetti got his revenge with the Jets on the power play scoring on a shot that beat Schmid blocker side making it 2-0 Winnipeg.  He added an assist as well and now has four goals and five assists during the streak.

NJD@WPG: Perfetti scores goal against Devils

EHLERS SCORES TWICE AND…

The Danish forward also threw in his seventh fight in the NHL when he went to defend linemate Vlad Namestnikov after Devils defenceman Brendan Smith took the Russian forward hard into the boards. Ehlers held his own once again, this time with the 6’2”, 200-pound Smith. By the way, Perfetti has the primary assist on three of Ehlers four goals this season. The Jets second line is starting to look more and more dangerous as the season goes along.