Schenn ready for Jets debut

WINNIPEG – Luke Schenn has played over a 1000 games in the National Hockey League and the Winnipeg Jets will be the ninth team he has played for. Despite his 17 years in the league, he has yet to play with anyone on the current Jets roster which is incredible considering the small world that is professional hockey.
“I know (Mark) Scheifele and (Josh) Morrissey through mutual buddies. Everyone has been very welcoming, and it is exciting for the new chapter,” said Schenn after his first skate as a Jet on Monday afternoon.
“With the coaching staff I played for Scott Arniel years ago at the world championships, I had Davis Payne in Los Angeles and Dean Chynoweth in Toronto. It has been a whirlwind of a week, a crazy journey in my career and this is another unexpected chapter, Every time I think I have got things figured out, a little stability, or where I think I can predict the future a little bit, that is when things go a little sideways. It been a whirlwind of a week, traded twice within a day and a half, the whole thing has been a little overwhelming, I would say.”