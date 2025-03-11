Schenn ready for Jets debut

Schenn: "There are no holes in the lineup, they are a deep team, a big team, skilled and fast with unbelievable goaltending."

By Jamie Thomas
By Jamie Thomas

WINNIPEG – Luke Schenn has played over a 1000 games in the National Hockey League and the Winnipeg Jets will be the ninth team he has played for. Despite his 17 years in the league, he has yet to play with anyone on the current Jets roster which is incredible considering the small world that is professional hockey.

“I know (Mark) Scheifele and (Josh) Morrissey through mutual buddies. Everyone has been very welcoming, and it is exciting for the new chapter,” said Schenn after his first skate as a Jet on Monday afternoon.

“With the coaching staff I played for Scott Arniel years ago at the world championships, I had Davis Payne in Los Angeles and Dean Chynoweth in Toronto. It has been a whirlwind of a week, a crazy journey in my career and this is another unexpected chapter, Every time I think I have got things figured out, a little stability, or where I think I can predict the future a little bit, that is when things go a little sideways. It been a whirlwind of a week, traded twice within a day and a half, the whole thing has been a little overwhelming, I would say.”

Getting traded is part of the playing in the NHL, but getting traded twice in two days is another story entirely. Schenn was dealt from Nashville to Pittsburgh on March 5 and then again from the Penguins to the Jets on March 7.

“I talked with (Pens GM) Kyle (Dubas) and figured out that there were a couple of teams with offers and they were going in that direction. The only guy I met face to face was (Sidney) Crosby and talked to him for a little bit in the morning,” said Schenn.

“You don’t want to go there and shake everyone’s hand and meet everyone and get your gear, but that is another story in itself that I don’t need to get into right now.”

Schenn has already faced the Jets four times this season as a member of the Predators, so he is familiar with the team he is joining for the stretch drive and hopefully a long playoff run.

“There are no holes in the lineup, they are a deep team, a big team, skilled and fast with unbelievable goaltending. Obviously, you just want to see where you fit in,” said Schenn.

“On a personal level I do have a bit of playoff experience and i will just try to help out wherever I can, and I think before you talk playoffs I want to get situated here, fit in in the first couple of games and transition. I will take it one step at a time.”

The 35-year-old went up against Winnipeg back on February 27, that same night, his brother Brayden played in his 1000th NHL game. Luke played his 1000th game on October 17, so the Schenn’s are the eighth set of brothers to reach that milestone and the first to do so in the same season.

Luke’s 1000 plus games and two Stanley Cup rings are a huge bonus on his resume and a couple of the many reasons why the Jets added him at the deadline. Schenn still has another year left on his contract after this season.

“Exactly, character. And that’s the type of player he is. He’s a team-first guy. And there’s a lot of those stories, where guys look like they might be falling out of the game, and they find a way to get themselves back. And he did that. Went to Anaheim and did what he had to do to get himself back in the league,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Winning two Cups and getting the experiences that he’s gotten, that’s stuff that we need. He’s a team-first guy that brings it every night and brings it hard. He has an edge to him. A penalty killer, does a lot of the grunt work that those type of players bring, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Schenn will make his Jets debut tonight against the New York Rangers wearing number five.

“Actually, my son asked me why I wore number five. Back to the Kelowna Rocket days. That's the last time I wore number five. That was when I played junior in Kelowna. I've been number two throughout the course of my career,” said Schenn.

“And then in Philly, too, was retired by Mark Howe. So, I did 22. And then in L.A. it was taken. I went 52. And then, yeah, I mean, I always try to go number two, but obviously DeMelo’s been here a long time. I actually jokingly texted Brenden Dillon. He’s a buddy, asked for his blessing to wear his old number five. He was good with it.”

