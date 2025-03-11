Schenn ready for Jets debut

Getting traded is part of the playing in the NHL, but getting traded twice in two days is another story entirely. Schenn was dealt from Nashville to Pittsburgh on March 5 and then again from the Penguins to the Jets on March 7.

“I talked with (Pens GM) Kyle (Dubas) and figured out that there were a couple of teams with offers and they were going in that direction. The only guy I met face to face was (Sidney) Crosby and talked to him for a little bit in the morning,” said Schenn.

“You don’t want to go there and shake everyone’s hand and meet everyone and get your gear, but that is another story in itself that I don’t need to get into right now.”

Schenn has already faced the Jets four times this season as a member of the Predators, so he is familiar with the team he is joining for the stretch drive and hopefully a long playoff run.

“There are no holes in the lineup, they are a deep team, a big team, skilled and fast with unbelievable goaltending. Obviously, you just want to see where you fit in,” said Schenn.

“On a personal level I do have a bit of playoff experience and i will just try to help out wherever I can, and I think before you talk playoffs I want to get situated here, fit in in the first couple of games and transition. I will take it one step at a time.”

The 35-year-old went up against Winnipeg back on February 27, that same night, his brother Brayden played in his 1000th NHL game. Luke played his 1000th game on October 17, so the Schenn’s are the eighth set of brothers to reach that milestone and the first to do so in the same season.