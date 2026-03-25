Scheifele three point night in impressive win over Vegas

WINNIPEG - Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets (30-29-12, 72 points) captured a regulation win to leapfrog the Sharks (32-30-6, 70 points) in the Western Conference standings and now sit five points back of the Predators (34-28-9, 77 points) for Wild Card 2. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets who will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

FORGET ABOUT THE START

After what happened later in the period, it’s easy to forget how this game started. The Golden Knights actually jumped out to a 9–0 lead in shots before the first TV timeout. But from that point on, the Jets found their legs and took control.

They opened the scoring thanks to a great setup from Josh Morrissey who fed Kyle Connor and he buried his team-leading 32nd goal of the season and continues to be a force at home.

He’s now recorded a point in each of his last five home games and in nine of his last 11. Even more impressive—Connor has picked up at least one point in 30 different home games this season, the most of any player in the NHL.