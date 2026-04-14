Scheifele sets franchise mark for points, Jets eliminated from playoffs

Jack Eichel had a four-point night as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 at T-Mobile Arena. The two teams had a combined 12 power plays, Vegas went 2-for-7, Winnipeg went 1-for-5. Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist for the Jets who saw their playoff hopes end earlier in the night thanks to Los Angeles locking down the final spot in the west. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves. Winnipeg will play their final road game of the season Tuesday night in Utah against the Mammoth.

NO POSTSEASON IN 2026

The last time the Jets missed the playoffs was the 2021-22 campaign and the reality was coming into tonight was they once again needed help as the Los Angeles Kings were in Seattle facing the Kraken. A win by LA and whatever the Jets did in Vegas wouldn’t matter. The Kings raced out to a 3-0 lead and held on to beat the Kraken 4-3 and officially eliminating the Jets from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FRANCHISE RECORD

Mark Scheifele missed out on hitting the century mark in points on Saturday on home ice against the Philadelphia Flyers and tying Marian Hossa for the most points in a season in franchise history. That opportunity came again in the third period in Vegas with the Golden Knights leading 3-0, and on the power play, Scheifele got the puck to Colin Miller, and the Jets defenceman spotted Gabe Vilardi at the side of the net and Vilardi redirected the pass behind Carter Hart to give Scheifele point 100.