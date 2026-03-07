Rosén, Bryson ready for new opportunity with Jets

Rosén: "I’m going to do my best to make the best out of it.”

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – It’s been a crazy couple of days for the newest members of the Winnipeg Jets, Jacob Bryson and Isak Rosén. Both were acquired Friday morning from the Buffalo Sabres and are set to make their Jets debut against the Vancouver Canucks.

“Actually, all three of them, (Brad) Lambert too, all three of them are going right in. Lambo and Rosey will both be on that powerplay and we will get Jacob in on some PK,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“With the roster situation, injuries and all that, and the recalls which we are allowed to do so we are right at our forward numbers that way. So, we will hang tough there and Villie will be the extra tonight.”

While the players are new to the organization, both are familiar with Eric Comrie from his time in Buffalo, Rosén played with Elias Salomonsson for Sweden at the World Juniors, Bryson has also played with Colin Miller.

Rosén will start the night on the Jets third line with Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist and is wearing Nikolaj Ehlers old number 27. The Swedish forward has been compared to Ehlers before, but the 22-year-old doesn’t see the similarities.

“I mean, yeah, he’s a really fun player to watch,” said Rosén.

“I’m not really comparing myself to anyone.”

Rosén has scored 87 goals in the American Hockey League but has only played 15 games in the NHL. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said on Friday that he will spend the rest of the season with Winnipeg, a clear sign that he will be given every opportunity to prove himself.

“It’s a dream to hear that. I’ve been trying to stay in the NHL for a while; got a lot of call-ups but just been one game or two games and stuff like that,” said Rosén.

“It’s a really good opportunity for me and I’m thankful for that opportunity and I’m going to do my best to make the best out of it.”

Bryson has played with Rosén in both the AHL and NHL.

“He's very skilled, and I feel like he can really make that jump to the NHL,” said Bryson.

“He didn't get too much opportunity in Buffalo, but he might get a better shot here, and I think he can really showcase what he's made of.”

Bryson will pair with Haydn Fleury tonight on his offside something that he has done a lot with the Sabres organization.

“Yeah, well, we had six lefties at one point in Buffalo. So, I had to get familiar with-it one way or another, that was kind of the only way I was playing is if I was on the right side. So, but no, we had five lefties there all year,” said Bryson.

“So, when I played, I was always on the right side. So, I've got familiar with it. And obviously a lot of those other guys that were there did the same thing. So, it was kind of interchangeable, and I talked to Haydn a little bit. And if we get mixed up on side, he feels like he's comfortable staying on the right. So that helps a lot.”

