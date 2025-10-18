PROJECTED LINEUP: Predators at Jets

From the line rushes and D pairings at morning skate, there will not be any changes to the lineup that won 5-2 in Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Jets held the Philadelphia Flyers to 17 shots including just two in the third period.

“I think there’s a familiarity starting to happen with our new guys. The structure is improving. It was real loose to start, and it’s gotten better and better each game,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“I think we look more cohesive out there as five-man units. Our defending first mentality is starting to come back.”

Mark Scheifele has eight points in the Jets first four games and could become the franchise all-time leading scorer with one point tonight against the Predators. Luke Schenn said he has started to appreciate Scheifele even more now that he is a teammate instead of an opposing dman trying to shut the 32-year-old down.

“Every time you are playing the Jets back in the day you had Scheifele, Wheeler and Connor, guys like that, it seemed like you were in your own end when they were on the ice as big, strong and fast guys,” said Schenn.

“In the day-to-day you do appreciate him more. There are not a lot of holes if any in his game. I don’t know how much recognition he is getting around the league, but he deserves it and he is appreciated around here.”