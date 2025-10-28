PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Wild

Namestnikov will move to the wing with Jonathan Toews and Alex Iafallo against the Wild.

GettyImages-2243182826

Following a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth, Jets head coach Scott Arniel has made some changes to his second, third and fourth lines.

Jonathan Toews and Alex Iafallo will be joined by Vladislav Namestnikov, Morgan Barron steps between Nino Niederreiter and Gustav Nyquist and Parker Ford will centre Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke.

“I’m just looking at pieces for each line, with what each line kind of needs and the other side is what Minny has with their group of forwards. I’m trying to match things up that way,” said Arniel after the morning skate in St. Paul.

“I don’t know. Sometimes when you don’t like how it’s going, you mix it up a little bit. I just wanted to see a bit of a different look.”

Namestnikov started on the wing in three games last season; it’s also something that Arniel might do when Adam Lowry returns to the lineup.

“Vladdy has been great in the middle of the ice, but this is the best part, that he can play both wing and centre,” said Arniel.

“So, he’ll get a chance tonight and see how he looks on that line.”

