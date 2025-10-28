PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Wild

“I’m just looking at pieces for each line, with what each line kind of needs and the other side is what Minny has with their group of forwards. I’m trying to match things up that way,” said Arniel after the morning skate in St. Paul.

“I don’t know. Sometimes when you don’t like how it’s going, you mix it up a little bit. I just wanted to see a bit of a different look.”

Namestnikov started on the wing in three games last season; it’s also something that Arniel might do when Adam Lowry returns to the lineup.

“Vladdy has been great in the middle of the ice, but this is the best part, that he can play both wing and centre,” said Arniel.

“So, he’ll get a chance tonight and see how he looks on that line.”