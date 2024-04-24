Practice Report - Travel to Denver

WINNIPEG – After missing out on taking a two-game series lead on Tuesday night, the Winnipeg Jets headed to the airport today to depart for Denver.

The Jets fell 5-2 in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre to the Colorado Avalanche but felt they played a better game than the series opener.

“Yeah, we were better last night, we spent a little more time in their zone. And a minute less in our zone,” said Rick Bowness.

“So, there's improvements there. But it's something that we have to continue to address and continue to improve.”

The discussion continues about line matching against Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in the series as Jared Bednar looks to get the Avs top line away from the Adam Lowry line. But 5-on-5 the Jets are getting the job done. According to Natural Stat Trick, MacKinnon, Rantanen, Zach Parise and Valeri Nichuskin have been outscored 2-1 and the scoring chances-against ratio is 12-10 in favour of Winnipeg.

“They're going to get their chances. So again, it's on-ice awareness. They're elite. Makar and MacKinnon and Rantanen, listen, they're going to create chances. It goes back to the players that are on the ice recognizing,” said Bowness.

“Again, when we ice the puck, we have no say in that. Neither do they. So, it's up to the players that are on the ice, recognize who's out there, who they're out against, and play the game the right way.”

That confidence will be key when the Jets head to Ball Arena for Game’s 3 and 4 where Jared Bednar will have the last change. The Avalanche also had the most wins (31) on home ice this season.

“You’re going to get out there, even when we’re on home ice, whether it’s an icing or just the game flow or whatever it is, everyone is going to play against their top guys. It’s about managing the puck and doing the right things, rely on our structure defensively,” said Josh Morrissey.

“But, like I said, we can be aggressive as well and make them worry about us. That’s going to be our mindset going into Game 3, we can be aggressive as well and push that pace.”

The regular season isn’t supposed to count for much now that the playoffs have begun, but Winnipeg won both times in Denver this season.

“I haven’t watched all 41 of their home games to tell you what they did well in those ones. But in the games, we’ve played, we changed our focus when we’re on the road to maybe not being so worried about the match and just understanding who you’re on the ice with,” said Morrissey.

“But as players, going out there and just trying to do your job as best you can. We know they feel good playing at home, and we’ve had some success playing there this year.”