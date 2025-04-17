Practice report - April 17

WINNIPEG – For the second time in as many days, the Winnipeg Jets extended a key part of their core.

Wednesday, Alex Iafallo signed a three-year extension with an AAV of 3.67 million which will see him in the Manitoba capital through the 2027-28 season.

Today, it was Neal Pionk’s turn. The 29-year-old inked a six-year extension with an AAV of 7 million. The deal was announced moments before the Jets took to the ice for their first practice ahead of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We have the chance to win here every year. We love it here. And probably most importantly, my family loves it here too,” said Pionk.

“So not only that, but the extended family is also pretty close. This feels like home to me. Didn't want to leave.”

Pionk said that he was glad that the deal got done before the playoffs began but added that it wouldn’t have been a distraction for him if it didn’t. As good as a season that Jets have had so far, it appears the championship window could be open for a while.

“I mean, all these guys that I played with now for six years, like these are lifelong friends that we're creating. Not only that, but my wife’s also created a lot of friends,” said Pionk.

“So that was a big deal. And like I said, I'll be in touch with these people for rest of my life. And that's that was huge to me.”