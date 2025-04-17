Practice report - April 17

Pionk: “We have the chance to win here every year. We love it here."

WPG06197
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – For the second time in as many days, the Winnipeg Jets extended a key part of their core.

Wednesday, Alex Iafallo signed a three-year extension with an AAV of 3.67 million which will see him in the Manitoba capital through the 2027-28 season.

Today, it was Neal Pionk’s turn. The 29-year-old inked a six-year extension with an AAV of 7 million. The deal was announced moments before the Jets took to the ice for their first practice ahead of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We have the chance to win here every year. We love it here. And probably most importantly, my family loves it here too,” said Pionk.

“So not only that, but the extended family is also pretty close. This feels like home to me. Didn't want to leave.”

Pionk said that he was glad that the deal got done before the playoffs began but added that it wouldn’t have been a distraction for him if it didn’t. As good as a season that Jets have had so far, it appears the championship window could be open for a while.

“I mean, all these guys that I played with now for six years, like these are lifelong friends that we're creating. Not only that, but my wife’s also created a lot of friends,” said Pionk.

“So that was a big deal. And like I said, I'll be in touch with these people for rest of my life. And that's that was huge to me.”

ANA@WPG: Pionk scores goal against Ville Husso

Jets head coach Scott Arniel knows Pionk going back to both of their time in the Big Apple.

“He’s got an all-around game. When you have top four defenceman, you’re playing against other teams’ top players,” said Arniel

“He’s on the penalty kill, he’s on the power play. It gives us an offensive edge, he’s got some bite to him, and he also likes to get under the skin of the opposition.”

Connor Hellebuyck had to be smiling when the news came out with regards to Pionk’s extension, considering all the things Pionk does to make his life easier on a nightly basis.

“He is just a phenomenal player, and he has earned every second of it,” smiled Hellebuyck.

“I am so proud of him and proud to play behind him, and having him there for another six years, it feels pretty good being the guy behind him.”

HELLEBUYCK RESTED AND READY TO GO

Hellebuyck did not skate with the team today as Eric Comrie and Chris Driedger handled the goaltending responsibilities on Thursday afternoon. Ahead of seventh time playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner made sure to let people know he is rested and ready to go.

“I manage myself so well. I’ve been doing this for a while. I kind of have everything dialed in,” said Hellebuyck.

“I’ve got the right people around me to make myself feel good every day. I’ve got a good rhythm. I feel rested, I feel ready for what’s next.”

THE SCHEDULE

The NHL released the dates for all eight opening round series and the times for at least the first four games of each matchup. Winnipeg will play game one on Saturday (5 CT), game two on Monday (6:30 CT), Game’s Three and Four will be in St. Louis on Thursday (8:30 CT) and Sunday (12 CT). If the series goes five games, there will be three two-day breaks.

“I guess it can buy some time for your injured guys to get back. But if you do get up in a series, you’d like it to happen a lot quicker. But it is what it is. It’s the league,” said Arniel.

“The start times are all crazy as well. It will always be that way. Both buildings are busy. It is one of those obstacles, but you know what, both teams are facing it and you’ve got to make the most of it.”

