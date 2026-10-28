Winnipeg Jets celebrate annual Pride Night Nov. 19

WINNIPEG, Oct. 28, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets will celebrate inclusion, equality and self-expression at their annual Pride Night on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. against the New York Islanders.

The Winnipeg Jets collaborated with local artist and illustrator Cato Cormier to design a new Winnipeg Jets Pride logo. The design draws on the diversity of the natural world, reflecting identities within the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and uses historically associated imagery and a vibrant colour palette to connect to the broader history and symbolism of Pride. A hoodie with the new Winnipeg Jets Pride logo will be available for purchase on Pride Night at Jets Gear.

Six limited-edition autographed team-issued jerseys with the new Winnipeg Jets Pride logo will be auctioned off on the concourse, with all proceeds going to Rainbow Resource Centre, Pride Winnipeg and the Prairie Pride Hockey League.

The Jets collaborated with community groups to share resources and highlight the important work of Manitobans making a difference in the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Longstanding partners Rainbow Resource Centre and Pride Winnipeg will be on the concourse providing information and support along with the new Prairie Pride Hockey League (PPHL). The PPHL launched this year to provide a positive space for 2SLGBTQ+ and allied adults to enjoy and play ice hockey and will host their first event on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Valour Community Centre. Visit https://prairiepridehockey.ca/ for more info.

Queer musician Mari Padeanu will sing the anthems and Mach 10 will perform on the Samsung Stage.

A tote bag with the new Winnipeg Jets Pride logo will be available exclusively to fans who purchase a Jets Specialty Ticket for Pride Night. Available for select games this season, Jets Specialty Tickets include a unique Jets collectible with a game ticket. A limited quantity of specialty tickets for Pride Night are available at winnipegjets.com/specialtytickets.

Winnipeg Jets Pride apparel is available at Jets Gear locations and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Pride Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

For more information on the NHL’s Pride initiative, please visit NHL.com/community/pride.