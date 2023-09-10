True North releases 2022-23 Report to the Community

True North Sports + Entertainment celebrates another memorable season with our 2022-23 Report to the Community. True North is grateful to have returned to a full schedule of events and programming at our venues as well as reintroduce many fan-favourite events and initiatives that had been on pause in recent seasons. We continued to foster our many community partnerships as well as build new ones and we remain thankful to all fans for their generosity in making many of these initiatives possible – including the work of our True North Youth Foundation, which positively impacted the lives of more than 110,000 youth this year.

Click on the images that light up in blue throughout the report to watch the video highlights.