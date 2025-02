With only one game to go before the break, Dylan DeMelo joins us this week on GROUND CONTROL to bring insight on life as a Winnipeg Jet on and off the ice!

Host Jamie Thomas and Dems open the show with a discussion on learning to be a professional in the first few years playing in the National Hockey League, coaches that made an impact on him, and more.

Plus he's got great stories to share on balancing life as a parent and a hockey player, and sharing his love for hockey with his sons.