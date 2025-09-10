Kids Club - FAQ

What’s Mick E. Moose’s Birthday Club?

Kids Club Members will receive a special digital birthday message along with a buy-one-get-one free ticket off for a Moose game during the month of their birthday. Birthdays that fall between May and September will be redeemed in October. Members can also request a personalized message to appear on the scoreboard at a Moose or Jets game. Additionally, they can take advantage of special group offers to host their birthday party at a Moose of Jets game, subject to ticket availability.

How does the Mascot Contest Work?

Each month, one lucky All-Star Member will win a special visit from Mick E. Moose at an event of their choosing. Whether it’s a birthday party, sports game, classroom celebration, or even a family BBQ, Mick E. is ready to bring the fun (and a few surprises) wherever you are!

*Date subject to scheduling availability - Mick E. has important responsibilities on game days!

Does the Club Run Every Season

Kids Club Members must re-new their membership each year, like signing a contract extension! This ensures everyone gets a chance to participate.

How does the hockey for all Youth Programming Discount Work?

All Kids Club members will need to create a hockey for all centre account. Once the account is created, the Kids Club membership will be activated, ensuring that the discount is provided on all youth programs that the participant registers for.

To utilize the discount, please make sure that the email address used for the hockey for all centre account matches the email address on the Kids Club membership. This will ensure a seamless application of the discount on all eligible programs.

All-Star Members receive 20% off, Rookie Members receive 10% off.

What if my child is 13 years old?

The Jets Kids Club is only for kids under the age of 12, but the good news is, now that your child is 13, they are officially eligible to sign-up for our Jets360 program! Download the Winnipeg Jets app today and let the fun begin.

When will I get my Swag Bag?

All-Star Members’ Swag Bags ship out in November.

