Jets sign DeMelo to four-year contract extension

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Dylan DeMelo on a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4,900,000.

DeMelo, 31, played all 82 games for the Jets last season and set new single-season career highs for points (31)and assists (28), while he led the Jets and finished second in the NHL with a +46 rating. The London, Ont. native also led the Jets in blocked shots (139) and shorthanded time-on-ice per game (2:35). DeMelo finished second on the club in time-on-ice per game (21:44) and fourth in hits (167). He also played all five playoff games for Winnipeg and had one assist.

DeMelo was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft. He has played 554 career games for the Jets, Ottawa Senators and Sharks and recorded 144 points (17G, 127A) and 265 penalty minutes. He has also played 29 career playoff games for San Jose and Winnipeg and posted four assists and 16 PIMs.

Dylan DeMelo

Defence

Born May 1 1993 -- London, ONT

Height 6.01 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots R