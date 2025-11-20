Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year contract extension

WINNIPEG, Nov. 19, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with captain Adam Lowry on a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5,000,000. The contract extension will begin in the 2026-27 season.

Lowry is in his 12th NHL season, all with the Jets, and has served as team captain since 2023-24. The 32-year-old centre played his first game of the season for Winnipeg on Nov. 4 and has posted three points (1G, 2A) in seven games so far this season.

Lowry, Winnipeg’s third-round pick (67th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, set new career highs for goals (16), game winning goals (4), and plus/minus (+18) in 2024-25, while also recording 18 assists for 34 points in 73 games. The St. Louis, Miss. native added four goals for Winnipeg in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the double overtime, series-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues. Lowry’s Jets also won the club’s first Presidents’ Trophy in 2024-25 as the NHL’s top regular season team after posting a franchise record 116 points (56-22-4).

Since Lowry became team captain on Sept. 12/23, Winnipeg has compiled an NHL-best 120 wins and 250 points, while posting the league’s lowest goals against per game played (2.40).

Lowry has recorded 276 points (122G, 154A) and 420 penalty minutes in 782 career NHL games. He has also posted 24 points (15G, 9A) and 37 PIMs in 62 postseason games for the Jets. Lowry finished in the top 10 in voting for the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward in each of the past two seasons.

Internationally, Lowry won a silver medal with Canada at the 2022 World Championships. He recorded nine points (4G, 5A) and four PIMs in 10 games.